King Charles Sparks Controversy by Appointing Prince William to Military Role Once Linked to Prince Harry
Prince Harry was snubbed by the royal family after King Charles appointed Prince William as the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, a.k.a. the Duke of Sussex's former regiment.
On Monday, May 13, Charles bestowed the title upon the Prince of Wales in a military ceremony at the Army Aviation Centre in Hampshire. In his new role, the Prince of Wales will lead Harry's former brigade.
OK! previously reported royal biographer Katie Nicholl noted that Buckingham Palace announced William's new role while Harry was in London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
"For many years he served two tours in Afghanistan," Nicholl told an outlet. "You know, the timing is curious. I think many people will see that as a bit of a snub, really, from the palace, and perhaps a little bit of a poke in the ribs to Prince Harry."
William and Harry are both trained military pilots, as the future king served as a search and rescue pilot for three years.
“At the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, His Majesty The King will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales," Buckingham Palace's statement read.
“In August 2023, following His Majesty’s Accession, The King was pleased to announce military appointments including that The Prince of Wales would become Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps," the message continued. “The role was previously held by His Majesty The King, as Prince of Wales, for 31 years."
Harry spent ten years in the armed forces and is dedicated to veteran advocacy work, and before leaving the royal fold, many experts assumed the duke would take on the position once his father became king.
"Yes, he's over here part of the Invictus community celebrating 10 years, but he's been stripped of his right to wear his military uniform," Nicholl stated. "And now his brother's taken over the role that I think Harry would have expected to have come to him, had he still been a working member of the royal family."
"So, yes, I think the timing does feel poignant," she noted. "And, yes, I think it's probably another slap in the face for Prince Harry, and yet another reminder that he's very much out rather than in when it comes to the royal family."
Before flying to London to give a speech on Wednesday, May 10, a spokesperson for Harry confirmed he wouldn't be seeing his dad while in his native nation.
"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program," a rep shared. "The duke, of course, is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."