King Charles Sparks Controversy by Appointing Prince William to Military Role Once Linked to Prince Harry

Harry spent ten years in the armed forces and is dedicated to veteran advocacy work, and before leaving the royal fold, many experts assumed the duke would take on the position once his father became king.

"Yes, he's over here part of the Invictus community celebrating 10 years, but he's been stripped of his right to wear his military uniform," Nicholl stated. "And now his brother's taken over the role that I think Harry would have expected to have come to him, had he still been a working member of the royal family."

"So, yes, I think the timing does feel poignant," she noted. "And, yes, I think it's probably another slap in the face for Prince Harry, and yet another reminder that he's very much out rather than in when it comes to the royal family."