Prince Harry Rejected King Charles' Invitation to Stay in a Royal Residence During His U.K. Trip: Report

In February, Harry rushed to London to see Charles after the king announced he was diagnosed with cancer, and the duke told Good Morning America he had "other trips planned" to "stop in and see my family as much as I can." Following the duo's meeting, many royalists assumed the pair would reunite in the spring.

"He very much wants to be close to his son again and to see more of his grandchildren, who he's barely seen since they were born," Nicholl said of the King's wishes.

"There is a sense of surprise that he hasn't made time to see his son," the biographer shared of Charles' schedule being too full after returning to royal duties.

Nicholl later claimed the "fundamental issue" is "this breakdown of trust between Harry and the family."