King Charles Sent Prince Harry 'a Clear Message' the Duke Is 'Not Welcome' in the U.K.

Aside from managing his role as king, Charles and the Princess of Wales are undergoing cancer treatment while balancing their role.

"Charles is trying his hardest to do his job in very difficult circumstances," the source continued. "Harry claims to love his family. He has a funny way of showing it. It’s reminiscent of how he spent the last months of Queen Elizabeth’s life saying how much he loved her while attacking the monarchy to which she had devoted her life. Nothing has changed. We are back to square one.”

“I think people understand now why the brothers are as far apart as ever. It’s very sad, but William is right not to trust him," they added.