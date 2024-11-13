Road to Reconciliation: King Charles' Secretary's Retirement Could Pave the Way for Reunion With Estranged Son Prince Harry, Source Claims
Have the chances of a King Charles-Prince Harry reconciliation gone up?
According to editor Tina Brown, the monarch’s secretary’s retirement could lead to the estranged father-son duo mending their relationship.
Brown, who once worked for The Daily Beast, claimed an “intimate royal source” told her that Clive Alderton — known as “the king’s all-powerful private secretary and gatekeeper” — “is considering retirement.”
If the 57-year-old steps down from his duties, the redheaded royal, 40, may have the chance to stabilize his rocky relationship with his dad.
The source noted that Alderton and Harry are “avowed” enemies and pointed out how the latter — who shares kids Archie and Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle — even labeled him “The Wasp” in his memoir, Spare. The insider explained that Alderton’s retirement will likely “create a new, friendlier path for negotiations with Harry.”
While Charles and Harry may be closer to squashing their beef, many are still skeptical the Duke of Sussex will ever “resume some curtailed version of his royal duties.”
Brown reflected on how a reunion between the royal men is exactly what the U.K. needs.
“Despite the passing of years, there is still a gaping Harry-shaped hole in the depleted royal line-up. As a veteran of two military tours in Afghanistan and founder of Invictus, the substantive charity that brings hope through competitive sports events for injured vets, the Duke of Sussex, now stripped of his military honors, surely deserved a place on the balcony. The British nation needs his human touch and so does his ailing father,” she penned.
She then referenced how Prince William’s recent remarks about his plans to “do things differently” when he gains power made him look “like a performative pinhead,” while Harry has a more down-to-earth reputation.
“No one would have been happier about a rapprochement than Queen Elizabeth, who took a harsh position on Megxit, but in times of crisis evolved her positions, albeit at a glacial pace, as she did when she finally allowed Prince Charles to marry his mistress in 2005. What was always paramount for her was the health of the crown,” Brown said about the situation. “And right now, the crown needs Harry.”
While Brown insisted Harry's return would help the crown, biographer Robert Hardman recently pointed out that it will still be an uphill battle for the controversial royal.
Hardman noted if Harry wants to come back into the royal fold, he will have to seek approval from not only Charles, but also his brother, William.
The Daily Beast reported on Brown's remarks.