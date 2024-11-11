Meghan Markle Was 'Hysterical' After Disobeying Prince Harry's Strict Interview Orders
Meghan Markle was allegedly upset after she messed up an interview, a royal author claimed.
In 2017, two months before Meghan and Prince Harry's engagement was made public, Vanity Fair and journalist Sam Kashner interviewed the Suits star, 43. However, the royal, 40, told his wife to not touch on certain subjects.
"Kashner arrived at Meghan's home and was told that his interviewee had been given strict instructions by both Harry and Keleigh Thomas Morgan [a publicist at PR firm Sunshine Sachs]," Tom Bower wrote in his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors.
"Knowing that Diana and Sarah Ferguson had ruined their reputations in interviews, Harry had asked Meghan to keep quiet about sensitive subjects — Donald Trump, race, their relationship and especially himself. He was not to be mentioned," he continued.
The cover of the magazine later read: "She's Just Wild About Harry," leading the dad-of-two to be upset about the coverage.
"Within hours, Meghan called Ken Sunshine [founder of Sunshine Sachs Consultants] and Keleigh Thomas Morgan. Hysterically, she described Buckingham Palace's fury at 'Wild About Harry,'" the author claimed. "Sunshine Sachs said Meghan should have ensured that her comments about Harry were removed. Why wasn't the focus on her philanthropy and activism? Ken Sunshine feared that Meghan would fire his agency. Puzzled why Buckingham Palace was angry, he called the magazine's editor to deliver what he imagined to be the ultimate threat. 'You're going to have to deal with the Queen on this.'"
Though Harry wanted to keep his relationship quiet at the time, he later changed his mind and published Spare, his tell-all book, in 2023.
In the tome, he shared more details about the ongoing family feud, leading things to worsen between the two brothers. So much so, Harry will likely never be allowed to come back into the The Firm.
"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," correspondent Hilary Fordwich previously said.
"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich stated. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."