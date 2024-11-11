Meghan Markle Was 'Hysterical' After Disobeying Prince Harry's Strict Interview Orders

"Kashner arrived at Meghan's home and was told that his interviewee had been given strict instructions by both Harry and Keleigh Thomas Morgan [a publicist at PR firm Sunshine Sachs]," Tom Bower wrote in his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors.

"Knowing that Diana and Sarah Ferguson had ruined their reputations in interviews, Harry had asked Meghan to keep quiet about sensitive subjects — Donald Trump, race, their relationship and especially himself. He was not to be mentioned," he continued.