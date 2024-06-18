King Charles Seemed 'Distracted' at Trooping the Colour While Queen Camilla 'Came Across as Stoic and a Power Figure'
King Charles and Queen Camilla were united at Trooping the Colour, but His Majesty appeared to have a lot on his mind throughout the ceremony.
"Charles has displayed examples of feeling joy, again with genuine smiles and instances of laughter when he could relax a bit more — no doubt pleased to be reunited with and supported by his family — but we also sense some somber signs from him," body language expert Darren Stanton told an outlet.
Charles' late mother, Queen Elizabeth, was fond of the gathering, but this was his second time celebrating it without her.
"He’s deep in thought and he appears to be quite distracted from time to time, which is understandable given the great importance of events like these to his late mother Queen Elizabeth," Stanton explained. "Camilla came across as stoic and a power figure. I get a sense she stepped in to lead the way for Charles when he was feeling nervous."
"There were signs of Camilla holding a lot of dominance, particularly by holding herself upright with her arms by her side and standing tall," he added. "She didn’t appear distracted like Charles — she looked comfortable standing still and was in control of her movements. She always remains composed and is a reassuring figure for Charles."
Aside from Charles' participation in Trooping the Colour, Kate Middleton returned to the spotlight during the celebration.
"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," the princess wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 14.
Kate took a step back from duties after being diagnosed with cancer, making it her first royal outing of the year.
"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she admitted.
"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," the mom-of-three added. "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Stanton spoke on behalf of Betfair Slingo.