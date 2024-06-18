King Charles Seemed 'Distracted' at Trooping the Colour While Queen Camilla 'Came Across as Stoic and a Power Figure'

Charles' late mother, Queen Elizabeth, was fond of the gathering, but this was his second time celebrating it without her.

"He’s deep in thought and he appears to be quite distracted from time to time, which is understandable given the great importance of events like these to his late mother Queen Elizabeth," Stanton explained. "Camilla came across as stoic and a power figure. I get a sense she stepped in to lead the way for Charles when he was feeling nervous."

"There were signs of Camilla holding a lot of dominance, particularly by holding herself upright with her arms by her side and standing tall," he added. "She didn’t appear distracted like Charles — she looked comfortable standing still and was in control of her movements. She always remains composed and is a reassuring figure for Charles."