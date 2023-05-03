Queen Camilla Won't 'Forgive' or 'Forget' Prince Harry's Scathing Exposé in 'Spare': Source
Queen Camilla has a bone to pick with Prince Harry!
A royal insider recently spilled the soon-to-be coronated queen’s reaction to her stepson’s scathing comments about her in his book, Spare.
"I know from various people who are close to her [that] she was pretty furious with what was being said about her," Nick Bullen, True Royalty TV co-founder, stated in a recent interview. "But she is not someone that is going to be phoning Harry or [his wife] Meghan [Markle] and shouting down on the phone at them."
"She just moves on," Bullen added. "I don’t think she’s necessarily going to forgive, and I don’t think she’s necessarily going to forget. But it is not something that she dwells on, I’m told."
He added, "She plays a much longer game, and she plays with a much straighter bat. She was, I’m told, annoyed by what was said but moved on pretty quickly from what was said."
As OK! previously reported, in his new memoir, the Duke of Sussex labeled the 75-year-old as an "evil stepmother" on top of accusing her of allegedly handing over information to the media. The 38-year-old claimed her motive was to rehabilitate her image after being known as King Charles’ mistress.
In interviews following Spare’s debut, the father-of-two said Camilla went "into bed with the devil" in leaking personal conversations to the tabloids.
"That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press," Harry claimed in an interview with CBS. "There was open willingness on both sides to trade information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being queen consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street."
Bullen, however, painted a different picture of King Charles’ second wife, noting she always followed the late Queen Elizabeth’s motto with the press: never complain, never explain.
"We’ve made a number of documentaries with the Duchess of Cornwall, now the queen," the royal documentarian stated about his experience with the mother-of-two. "It was the only time she’s ever allowed cameras to follow her. We’ve done both of those documentaries. What you find from her is she’s incredibly matter-of-fact. She is the classic never complain, never explain. She just gets on with it. But she’s tough."
