King Charles Honors Grandson and Birthday Boy Archie in 'Sweet' Coronation Toast Despite Toddler's Absence: Source

As OK! reported, Charles was "genuinely quite disappointed that he didn’t stay," though other members of the monarchy thought it was for the best in order to avoid any drama.

Despite Harry's short stint in his home country, a source claimed he and his father are now on better terms, as they reconnected this past March when Harry was in London for his court trial against a publishing house.

"After that, the king finally started taking his son’s calls again," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "[Charles] strongly believes blood is thicker than water. And deep down, Harry loves his dad."