King Charles Honors Grandson and Birthday Boy Archie in 'Sweet' Coronation Toast Despite Toddler's Absence: Source
Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two kids stayed home in California instead of attending King Charles' coronation, the latter still made sure to give his grandson a special shoutout since the historic event took place on the same day as Archie's 4th birthday.
According to an insider, at a private lunch following the Saturday, May 6, ceremony, the new monarch toasted to his loved ones, including "those that weren’t there," adding that he wished his youngest grandson a happy birthday "wherever he was."
The source said "it was apparently a very sweet moment." However, the Duke of Sussex wasn't there to witness it, as he headed to the airport immediately after attending his father's service.
As OK! reported, Charles was "genuinely quite disappointed that he didn’t stay," though other members of the monarchy thought it was for the best in order to avoid any drama.
Despite Harry's short stint in his home country, a source claimed he and his father are now on better terms, as they reconnected this past March when Harry was in London for his court trial against a publishing house.
"After that, the king finally started taking his son’s calls again," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "[Charles] strongly believes blood is thicker than water. And deep down, Harry loves his dad."
It's believed Harry and his brother, Prince William, had no interaction during the day, with the former sitting a few rows behind his other family members.
Once Harry arrived in California, he and Meghan celebrated Archie with an at-home party, as the former actress "felt it would be inauthentic to do anything else," a source said.
It's believed a few of their friends, as well as Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, came out for the small bash.
In just two months, the Sussexes will mark daughter Lilibet's 2nd birthday, which falls on June 4.
