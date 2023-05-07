King Charles 'Genuinely Disappointed' After Prince Harry Flees Coronation to Celebrate Archie's Birthday, Source Spills
Despite Prince Harry putting the tension with his family aside to attend King Charles' coronation, the new leader of England was still left "disappointed" by his son's short appearance.
According to insiders close to the King, the freshly minted head of state was saddened after his estranged child swiftly departed the U.K. for the States to celebrate his son Archie's fourth birthday instead of partaking in the royal festivities.
Per sources close to the royals, while some relatives "breathed a sigh of relief" that Harry departed the event early, the King was "genuinely quite disappointed that he didn’t stay."
The 74-year-old allegedly expressed his sorrow at the situation during a lunch following the ceremony, thanking his three grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, while also showing gratitude for his family members across the pond who were not present.
In front of the entire table — which included Prince William and Kate Middleton — the former Prince of Wales raised a glass to "those that weren’t there" and wished Archie a very happy birthday "wherever he was."
"It was apparently a very sweet moment," the insider added of the King's tribute to Harry and wife Meghan Markle's 4-year-old son.
Before his family members even got to wave to well-wishers on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the Duke of Sussex was seen getting on a plane at Heathrow airport to get back to America where the former Suits actress was throwing a small gathering for their little boy.
"While Prince Harry joins the pump and the pageantry over here, it's going to be a much quieter occasion for Meghan over in California, who will be bringing together some of her closest friends and family for birthday celebrations for Archie," royal expert Omid Scobie claimed of the jam-packed weekend.
Daily Mail spoke to insiders close to the royals.
Entertainment Tonight spoke with Scobie.