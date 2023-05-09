Royal Family Left 'Wondering Why' Prince Harry 'Bothered' Attending King Charles III's Coronation, Spills Source

A real head scratcher. After Prince Harry briefly returned to his homeland to attend King Charles III's coronation only to leave shortly after, his estranged family was left "wondering why Harry bothered to come at all."

According to an insider, members of the royal family remained focused on His Majesty's big ceremony on Saturday, May 6, however, they couldn't help but question what Harry was doing there — considering he didn't speak to his family outside the coronation.