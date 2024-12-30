King Charles Slammed for Ignoring Prince Harry and His Children During Christmas Broadcast: 'He Only Cares About Camilla'
King Charles is getting backlash for failing to acknowledge Prince Harry and his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in his family-oriented broadcast.
In the king's holiday speech, he branded the season as “a chance for family and friends to come together.”
He later stressed the importance of protecting the earth “for the sake of our children’s children.”
Although Charles' words stressed the importance of spending time with loved ones, the Sussexes were noticeably absent during the royals' Christmas walk at Sandringham.
Critics took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the monarch's decision to exclude Harry and Meghan Markle from the royal festivities.
"The media is making the same c--- every Christmas," one person wrote, later referring to the Sussexes 2023 eviction from Frogmore Cottage. "Charles does not give a toss about Harry and his family. He made them homeless. He only cares about Camilla."
Earlier this year, Charles was diagnosed with cancer, and his travels were limited. However, one user noted that His Majesty toured Australia and Samoa in October but has yet to take a trip to California.
"Grandparents often visit grandkids! Charles didn't visit before being ill & still travels the world delaying medical care to be in the news," they pointed out. "Harry has been to London several times & Charles made little effort to see him, even during his coronation! It's up to Charles!"
OK! previously reported the Duke of Sussex's ongoing security battle seemingly prevented Charles from having his youngest child attend Christmas dinner.
"No, I’m not a bit surprised they weren’t invited," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "I think the general feeling is that it would’ve just created an unwarranted atmosphere, and Christmas isn’t about that. Christmas is about everybody being happy and getting on with each other. And… I just think that King Charles just couldn’t deal with the [drama]."
"He’s exhausted by his year," Seward claimed. "He’s exhausted by his cancer, and he’s a workaholic, so he doesn’t really rest up. And the thought of having Harry and Meghan was probably a bit much. He thought it would be a bit much over this period."
Although the Sussexes moved to the West Coast in 2020, they haven't spent the holiday season at Sandringham since 2018. Due to the distance between them, Lilibet and Archie are growing up in America away from their royal heritage.
"It doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to see his grandchildren," Seward stated, as Lilibet and Archie haven't been around Charles since 2022.
"I think he’s desperate to see his grandchildren," she alleged. "But Harry won’t come here unless he has this, that and the other. And he wants an armed escort, and he’s making too many demands. And I completely understand. [But] Charles [is saying], ‘Look, I’m just not going to ask them this yet.’"
Harry lost his legal battle to maintain personnel privileges in the U.K., and he isn't willing to go to the region with his kids unless he can guarantee they'll be protected. Even though Lilibet and Archie are based in California, Seward thinks the tots will help reunite Charles and Harry after years of tension.
"I think the children will eventually bring them together, hopefully," Seward said. "Charles very much wants to see his son as any father would… and he wants to see his grandchildren."
"He’s only ever met them once or twice, and they’re growing up," she added. "But I just don’t think it’s going to happen because the life of a royal is so busy. The king’s life is so incredibly busy. He… has appointments every 20 minutes of the day. And so, Harry really has to fit in with him."