King Charles III Snubs Sarah Ferguson By Leaving Her Off His Coronation Guest List
Sarah Ferguson didn’t make the guest list!
King Charles III chose not to invite his younger brother’s ex-wife to his coronation ceremony on May 6. Ferguson, a.k.a. "Fergie," and Prince Andrew have kept a tight relationship since their split in 1996, and share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, but that didn’t seem to mean much to Charles.
A source recently confirmed the 74-year-old king "did not invite Fergie to the coronation."
Fergie and the 63-year-old prince married in 1992 and divorced 6 years later, though the red head stayed close with the family, maintaining strong friendships with the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana.
As OK! previously reported, Fergie recently revisited her relationship with the People’s Princess in an interview for The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the former royal recounted the pair’s wild night from her 1986 bachelorette party.
The Little Red author described how her and Diana were arrested for impersonating police officers after they dressed up in uniform for her celebration.
"It was extraordinary, because we went to a nightclub, of course, you go to a nightclub with the Princess of Wales," Fergie said in the interview.
"We sat down, and the waiter came up to us and said, ‘Excuse me, this is a members club. It’s for fun, and we don’t serve police officers here,'" she reminisced.
Fergie said that while in the authorities' van, the princess found some "smoky bacon-flavored crisps" and "started taking and eating them."
"You can’t do that!" the policeman apparently scolded the blonde beauty.
- Sarah Ferguson Shades Prince Harry & Meghan Markle For Still Trying To Profit Off Royal Ties: 'You Chose To Leave, Now Go'
- Lisa Marie Presley's Pal Sarah Ferguson Trying To Mend Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough's Rift, 'Hasn't Taken Sides' In Feud: Source
- Sarah Ferguson Always Felt Embarrassed After Asking 'Terrifying' Prince Philip 'Silly' Questions: 'You Lose All Your Confidence'
The 63-year-old shared that once the cops figured out who they were, they were quickly released.
Although Fergie and Diana had a good relationship before her death in 1997, the two women did not speak much towards the end of her life.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In 2007, Fergie admitted she had not spoken to Diana in a year before the fatal accident.
"In fact, the day before she died, she rang a friend of mine and said, ‘Where’s that Red? I want to talk to her,'" she remembered. "She and I, we laughed a lot. We got into trouble a lot."
Us Weekly reported on Charles' coronation guest list.