Sarah Ferguson Convinced Queen Elizabeth II's Ghost Is Appearing To Beloved Corgis That 'Bark At Nothing'

But despite the potential supernatural visits, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew gushed about life with her home’s newest guests, describing them as "national treasures” and adding that it was a “big honor” to take care of the pets.

As OK! previously reported, Queen Elizabeth had a very close relationship with her corgis. Sandy and Muick were confirmed to be "with her in the room" when she passed. They were also spotted at Windsor Castle during her funeral.

The royal formerly had three corgis, though the eldest, Candy, died just a few months before the Queen.