Sarah Ferguson Convinced Queen Elizabeth II's Ghost Is Appearing To Beloved Corgis That 'Bark At Nothing'
Sarah Ferguson believes Queen Elizabeth II’s ghost is haunting her corgis.
After the tragic passing of the 96-year-old royal in September, the Duchess of York inherited the two pooches, Sandy and Muick, who live with Ferguson in the Royal Lodge in Windsor — in addition to the author’s five Norfolk terriers. However, since adopting the dogs, Ferguson has noticed some abnormal behavior — specifically, there are times they seem to "bark at nothing.”
The Duchess is now convinced the corgis' bad manners stem from the queen’s ghost personally appearing to them.
"They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic,” she joked about caring for the sweet pups. "They're total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there's no squirrels in sight, I believe it's because the Queen is passing by."
But despite the potential supernatural visits, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew gushed about life with her home’s newest guests, describing them as "national treasures” and adding that it was a “big honor” to take care of the pets.
As OK! previously reported, Queen Elizabeth had a very close relationship with her corgis. Sandy and Muick were confirmed to be "with her in the room" when she passed. They were also spotted at Windsor Castle during her funeral.
The royal formerly had three corgis, though the eldest, Candy, died just a few months before the Queen.
The dogs aren't the only ones Ferguson is eager to care for following the Queen's passing. She stated in a previous interview she “will always be there” for her embattled former husband, regardless of the sexual assault allegations and rampant rumors about his bad behavior.
"During the last three years, her poor son has been going through such a tumultuous time, and I think [Her Majesty] was very relieved I could help her with him, so we became even closer, then," the 62-year-old revealed.
Ferguson also expressed that "when Andrew went through a hard time, I used to be able to throw it to The Boss," something she will no longer be able to do now that his mother is gone.
People previously reported on Ferguson's life with the corgis.