Wild Royals! Sarah Ferguson Recalls She & Princess Diana Were Arrested At Her 1986 Bachelorette Party

Mar. 15 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Diana the Princess of Whales and Sarah Ferguson were a wild pair back in the day! On Wednesday, March 14, the Duchess of York went on The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss her royal lifestyle.

The 63-year-old dished about one very special night with the late royal, saying the pair were arrested for impersonating police officers. Ferguson revealed that back in 1986, for her bachelorette party, the two ladies got all dressed up in police uniforms.

She reminisced, stating, “It was extraordinary, because we went to a nightclub, of course, you go to a nightclub with the Princess of Wales.”

“We sat down, and the waiter came up to us and said, ‘Excuse me, this is a members club. It’s for fun, and we don’t serve police officers here," Ferguson continued.

The pretty pairing was then seized by actual law enforcement, the Duchess added that they hid their engagement rings when in the car.

The new owner of Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis added that Diana grabbed some “smoky bacon-flavored crisps” she found in the police car and 'started taking and eating them'.

You can’t do that!” she recalled the copper scolding the princess.

Shortly after, the police recognized that the two women were royals and let them go.

Royal Expert Tom Quinn commented on the bachelorette festivities saying the occasion was a "riot.” He even reported that the bride-to-be was "lying on the floor, champagne being fired in every direction."

Apparently, the crazy night ended with the couple of mischievous women locking Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace.

Sarah Ferguson
Although they seemed to be partners in crime, in 2007 Ferguson spilled to Harpers Bazaar her and Diana hadn’t spoken for a year before her death.

"In fact, the day before she died she rang a friend of mine and said, ‘Where’s that Red? I want to talk to her,'” Ferguson said about the people’s princess. "She and I, we laughed a lot. We got into trouble a lot," she added fondly.

Both Diana and Ferguson divorced their high-profile husbands in 1996.

As OK! previously reported, the red-headed icon has criticisms of the crown, which she now feels she can voice after the Queen’s passing.

“It’s like I’ve taken the mental shackles out of my brain. I don’t know whether it’s the Queen passing on that I now think I can just sort of say openly what I want to say without worrying I’m going to offend somebody,” she revealed in a recent interview.

