King Charles Still Has Soft Spot For Prince Harry Despite Drama, Insists Author: 'He Doesn't Want To Lose Him'
Though Prince Harry shaded his loved ones and the monarchy as a whole countless times since stepping down in 2020, royal biographer Angela Levin insisted his father, King Charles, doesn't want to cut him out of the family.
"King Charles is a monarch, but he’s also a father. He loves Harry," she explained in a new interview. "He might not like what he’s doing, but he loves him and there’s a weakness there for him. He doesn’t want to lose him as a son."
Over the past few years, the Duke of Sussex took several digs at his dad's parenting capabilities, revealing in his memoir, Spare, that Charles, 74, barely comforted Harry, 38, when Princess Diana died.
"Pa didn’t hug me. He wasn’t great at showing emotions under normal circumstances, how could he be expected to show them in such a crisis?" he wrote. "His hand did fall once more on my knee and he said, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ That was quite a lot for him. Fatherly, hopeful, kind. And so very untrue."
Harry also accused the newly appointed king of ignoring his requests to get help for his mental health, in addition to claiming that Charles and wife Queen Consort Camilla's team have planted negative stories of other family members.
Despite all that, Levin explained there's still a chance Harry and Charles' unbreakable bond will earn the former and his wife, Meghan Markle, an invite to the upcoming coronation in May — though that doesn't necessarily mean they'll attend.
"[The royal family] haven’t actually not invited him. They’ve just said ’It’s open, it’s welcome.' But Harry’s insisting that he wants to sit down and have this long conversation," she shared. "And if they apologize for one thing, I’m absolutely certain he’ll come up with another 350 [things] that he’s also annoyed about."
On the other hand, as OK! reported, some believe Harry will put aside his grudges to support his father's big day. "I suspect that there are some efforts going on to try and make some form of reconciliation," said royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti. "I think because they don’t want [family tensions] to upstage what’s going on on that very important day."
