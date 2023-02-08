King Charles Still Has Soft Spot For Prince Harry Despite Drama, Insists Author: 'He Doesn't Want To Lose Him'

Though Prince Harry shaded his loved ones and the monarchy as a whole countless times since stepping down in 2020, royal biographer Angela Levin insisted his father, King Charles, doesn't want to cut him out of the family.

"King Charles is a monarch, but he’s also a father. He loves Harry," she explained in a new interview. "He might not like what he’s doing, but he loves him and there’s a weakness there for him. He doesn’t want to lose him as a son."