Prince William Makes It Clear To His Children That Queen Consort Camilla Is Not 'Step-Granny': Book

Despite having been married to King Charles III for almost two decade, Queen Consort Camilla is not considered the grandmother to Prince William's three children, according to a new book.

The newly appointed Prince of Wales, who shares sons Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4, as well as daughter Princess Charlotte, 7, with Kate Middleton, is said to be adamant that Camilla would be known as his father's wife rather than step-grandparent.