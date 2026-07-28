King Charles' Staff Don't Want Prince Harry Staying at Buckingham Palace During Upcoming U.K. Visit After Duke's 'Betrayal,' Source Claims
July 28 2026, Published 3:24 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is set to return to the U.K. this September to present at the annual WellChild Awards, and while King Charles may once again offer him a place to stay at Buckingham Palace, the monarch's staff reportedly isn't too thrilled with the idea.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, and wife Meghan Markle left The Firm in 2020 and moved to Montecito, Calif. Harry subsequently published a scathing memoir, titled Spare, in 2023 where he criticized his family and the royal institution, sparking a rift.
Insiders told Rob Shuter's Substack how Charles' staff still harbor much resentment toward the prince.
King Charles Offered Prince Harry Royal Accommodation for His Past U.K. Visit
“Nothing has changed,” one insider divulged. “The King may want Harry under his roof, but many of the people who work there don’t. They felt deeply betrayed by everything that followed Spare and the interviews, and that resentment is still very real.”
The sovereign, 77, originally offered Harry a room at Buckingham Palace when he flew to the United Kingdom earlier this month to undertake promotional engagements tied to his 2027 Invictus Games.
However, Harry apparently missed the deadline to accept the offer and was ultimately denied a place at the royal residence.
- 'Shameful' Prince Harry 'Slapped' King Charles 'in the Face' by Ignoring 'Olive Branch' During U.K. Trip, Royal Butler Claims
- Prince Harry Accuses Buckingham Palace of 'Cynically Laying a Trap for Him' by 'Withdrawing' Lodging Offer for U.K. Visit: Source
- King Charles May Let Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stay at His Beloved Highgrove Home Despite No Plans to See Son During U.K. Visit: Report
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King Charles Is Eager to Reconcile With Prince Harry
According to Shuter's insiders, should the Invictus Games founder actually reside at the palace for his upcoming U.K. visit, he would encounter a frosty reception from the staff.
“The atmosphere would be incredibly uncomfortable,” another source alleged. “People will remain professional because that’s their job, but don’t mistake professionalism for forgiveness. Those are two very different things."
However, Charles doesn't seem to care and will reportedly keep extending olive branches to his second son as he attempts to mend their rift.
The Sussexes Met With King Charles and Queen Camilla Earlier This Month
"Reconciliation isn't just about repairing a relationship between father and son," a source dished. "Harry also has to win back the people who keep the monarchy running every day — and that may be the toughest challenge of all."
"Don't be surprised if there's an unusual number of staff calling in sick the week he arrives," they spilled.
During the final stretch of Harry's visit to his homeland this month, Meghan, 44, and their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, joined him to see Charles and Queen Camilla.
The Sussexes stopped by Highgrove House to meet with the monarchs in a summit that reportedly lasted just an hour. Charles had not seen his grandchildren since June 2022 during the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration.