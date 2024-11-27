King Charles' Stepson Reveals Monarch Is 'Looking' at What He Eats While Undergoing Cancer Treatment

King Charles ' stepson, Tom Parker Bowles , gave a rare update on how the monarch's lifestyle has changed after being diagnosed with cancer.

Bowles revealed Charles is "looking again at what, and when, he eats," especially with "what he's been through recently."

"I'm no nutritionist, but I know that food is part of a body's 'medicine,'" he admitted. "It knows when it's having the right stuff."

According to Cancer Research U.K., "Red meat is classed as a probable cause of cancer. This means there is lots of good evidence of a link between eating red meat and some types of cancer, but we need a few more of the best quality studies to be certain."