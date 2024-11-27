King Charles' Stepson Reveals Monarch Is 'Looking' at What He Eats While Undergoing Cancer Treatment
King Charles' stepson, Tom Parker Bowles, gave a rare update on how the monarch's lifestyle has changed after being diagnosed with cancer.
Bowles revealed Charles is "looking again at what, and when, he eats," especially with "what he's been through recently."
"I'm no nutritionist, but I know that food is part of a body's 'medicine,'" he admitted. "It knows when it's having the right stuff."
According to Cancer Research U.K., "Red meat is classed as a probable cause of cancer. This means there is lots of good evidence of a link between eating red meat and some types of cancer, but we need a few more of the best quality studies to be certain."
OK! previously reported Charles paused his cancer treatment in order to tour Australia and Samoa in October, and it looks like there will be more trips in his future.
“We’re now working on a pretty normal-looking full overseas tour program for next year, which is a high for us to end on, to know that we can be thinking in those terms,” a senior palace official told GB News.
The insider shared it's “a great measure of the way that the King is dealing with his [cancer] diagnosis, and he’s a great believer in mind, body and soul, and this combination works very well on a visit like this, because he feels that sense of duty so strongly.”
Charles, who returned to public duties in April, is now balancing his treatment and role.
“It’s hard to overstate the joy that he takes from duty and service and being in public and seeing those crowds engaging with communities across the spectrum," the insider continued. "That really does lift his spirits. You can see that.”
While in Samoa, Charles pledged his allegiance to the Commonwealth nation before flying back to the U.K.
"I shall always remain devoted to this part of the world and hope that I survive long enough to come back again and see you," Charles told the crowd. "We shall take away with us, I promise you, very special memories of our time here."
"We thank you for our wonderful gifts," he added.
Richard Fitzwilliams viewed Charles' time Down Under as good news.
"This is a very, very important development, I think it's very positive. We know that the King has a very holistic approach to his work and his life generally," the commentator told GB News when discussing Charles’ travel. "And there's no doubt that the recent trip to Australia and Samoa was tremendously reviving for him."
Though Charles was able to spend six days in Australia, his team was mindful of his energy levels.
"It should be remembered that there was a free day when they after they landed, there weren't evening engagements in Australia and it was very, very carefully balanced by his doctors," Fitzwilliams explained. "But yes, it went splendidly, and indeed, I think it was considered something of a triumph, especially in that heat."
Bowles spoke to Saga Magazine.