King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Left Queen Camilla 'Terrified'
King Charles announced he has cancer earlier this year, and a palace insider revealed how difficult things have been for Queen Camilla.
Charles is still undergoing treatment, but he was able to tour Australia and Samoa.
“We’re now working on a pretty normal-looking full overseas tour program for next year, which is a high for us to end on, to know that we can be thinking in those terms,” a senior palace official told GB News.
According to the insider, it's “a great measure of the way that the King is dealing with his [cancer] diagnosis, and he’s a great believer in mind, body and soul, and this combination works very well on a visit like this, because he feels that sense of duty so strongly.”
Despite his health challenges, Charles appeared to enjoy his travels.
“It’s hard to overstate the joy that he takes from duty and service and being in public and seeing those crowds engaging with communities across the spectrum," the insider continued. "That really does lift his spirits. You can see that.”
Charles shared his commitment to the Commonwealth region while delivering a speech in Samoa.
"I shall always remain devoted to this part of the world and hope that I survive long enough to come back again and see you," Charles told the crowd. "We shall take away with us, I promise you, very special memories of our time here."
"We thank you for our wonderful gifts," he added.
As Charles declared his loyalty to the region, Camilla was seen with tears in her eyes.
“It was a strange thing to say, and I think Camilla had an emotional reaction," the source explained. "Of course it would. She is terrified. They have had a horrendous year."
"Now with this return to work, she is understandably fearful her husband is rushing it," they concluded. "She just wants him to slow down and prioritize his health.”
OK! previously reported royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams viewed Charles' time in Australia as a good indicator of his well-being.
"This is a very, very important development, I think it's very positive. We know that the King has a very holistic approach to his work and his life generally," Fitzwilliams told GB News of Charles’ travel. "And there's no doubt that the recent trip to Australia and Samoa was tremendously reviving for him."
Although the king seemed in good spirits, Charles' team was mindful of his energy levels when planning his schedule.
"It should be remembered that there was a free day when they after they landed, there weren't evening engagements in Australia and it was very, very carefully balanced by his doctors," Fitzwilliams explained. "But yes, it went splendidly, and indeed, I think it was considered something of a triumph, especially in that heat."
This year, Charles attended a reduced number of royal appearances, but he is expected to take on more international opportunities in 2025.
"It's wonderful news that he feels free to plan spring and autumn trips next year. We do have to just emphasize that obviously depends on his doctor's advice, and that is so important," the insider continued.
"Given the fact that he hasn't been used to doing anything like this since his cancer diagnosis, he hasn't been able, apart from D-Day, to travel abroad," he added. "So there's no question that I think he will see this Australia and Samoa trip as a personal triumph."
Sources spoke to GB News.