King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Left Queen Camilla 'Terrified'

Charles is still undergoing treatment, but he was able to tour Australia and Samoa.

“We’re now working on a pretty normal-looking full overseas tour program for next year, which is a high for us to end on, to know that we can be thinking in those terms,” a senior palace official told GB News.

According to the insider, it's “a great measure of the way that the King is dealing with his [cancer] diagnosis, and he’s a great believer in mind, body and soul, and this combination works very well on a visit like this, because he feels that sense of duty so strongly.”