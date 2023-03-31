King Charles III Was 'Too Busy' & 'Never Expecting To See' Prince Harry During His Visit To London
King Charles III was "too busy" for his son!
According to reports, Charles did not see Prince Harry while he was recently in London regarding his lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited.
The 38-year-old visited England without notice to attend the four-day legal hearing. The lawsuit against the company accuses them of invading the privacy of many famous individuals including Harry, Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost and Elton John.
"I’m told Charles was never expecting to see Harry," royal expert Duncan Larcombe revealed to a news outlet. "Although he was in the country, Charles was too busy with Germany and the cancellation of his trip to France."
Although many think Charles snubbed Harry, royal commentator Shannon Felton Spence believes the Duke of Sussex specifically chose to visit when his family was set to be out of the country.
"The king was scheduled to be in France before Germany. He was not even supposed to be in the U.K.," she stated. "So, Harry’s surprise trip was strategically planned for when his brother and his father would be out of town. … The political situation in France forced an unfortunate cancellation of the king’s visit, which made him unexpectedly in the U.K. for a few extra days."
- King Charles & Prince Harry Mending Their Rocky Relationship Before May Coronation Is 'Almost Impossible,' Claims Source
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have 'No Chance' Of Appearing On Balcony For King Charles' Coronation Despite Requests: Reporter
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Coronation 'Demands' Have The Palace In A Panic: 'It Could Lead To Chaos'
"If the king is too busy to see Harry, it’s because he approached him as the king and not as a son to a father. Sometimes, your former boss is too busy to see you if you drop in on them," Spence added.
Additionally, "To Di For Daily" podcast host Kinsey Schofield alleged that the 74-year-old not seeing his son "was a stark example of consequence."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The king’s diary is typically built months in advance," she explained of the patriarch’s schedule. "[But] the idea that the king had this time off and chose not to engage with his son tells me that Charles does not trust his boy. He does not want any drama before the coronation, and he clearly thinks Harry’s grievances are petty."
"If Harry and Meghan attend the king’s coronation, they should bring their parkas because things are going to be ice cold," she added about the May 6 event.
Fox News reported on the royal experts' comments.