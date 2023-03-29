Sarah Ferguson Always Felt Embarrassed After Asking 'Terrifying' Prince Philip 'Silly' Questions: 'You Lose All Your Confidence'
Prince Philip was rather quiet in public, but former daughter-in-law Sarah Ferguson insisted that behind closed doors, he wasn't afraid to call someone out.
The Duchess of York — who was married to his son Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996 — opened up about the "very wise" late patriarch during an episode of Alan Carr's "Life's a Beach" podcast.
"You had to be on your best. If you ask a silly comment, you were certainly told it was a silly comment," she recalled of being in Philip's presence. "Terrifying! ’Why are you asking me that? I do it every day. Why are you asking me that?' And then you lose all your confidence."
"’Did you go driving today? Car or horse?'" she recalled of what she would try to talk to him about. "'Oh God, sorry! Yes!'"
Ferguson added that the father-of-four, who passed at age 99 in April 2021, also gave her a great piece of advice. "It’s quite interesting," she revealed. "The Duke of Edinburgh used to say, ‘Remember Sarah, you’ve got to be electable, but never elected.’ Resonates, right?"
Despite those sentiments, it's believed Philip was never a huge fan of Fergie for a variety of reasons.
"Ferguson's idea of being royal was best summed up by one of the courtiers who said, 'vulgar, vulgar, vulgar,'" royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams spilled on a past episode of the podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession."
"She hadn't an idea of what being royal really meant. It wasn't just the awful lapses of judgment," he added. "It was an attitude to royal life."
Royal biographer Jane Dismore took it one step further, insisting the author was "the one person that Prince Philip would not have anything to do with. He didn't like Fergie — she knew that she wasn't welcome when Prince Philip was around."
Things allegedly hit a boiling point in 2010, when the mom-of-two was caught trying to sell gossip about Andrew.
