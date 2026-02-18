King Charles Gave 'Tough' Meghan Markle Unique Nickname Before Actress Ditched the Royal Family, Book Reveals
Feb. 18 2026, Published 5:16 p.m. ET
King Charles gave Meghan Markle a very unique nickname during her time as a senior member of the royal family, a new book claims.
According to Russell Myers' tome, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, the sovereign's moniker for the Duchess of Sussex, 44, before she left the Firm in 2020, alluded to her strong wit and fortitude.
Charles, 77, had "given her the nickname ‘Tungsten,' in reference to the metal known for being tough and unbending under extreme pressure."
The book noted how the monarch was enamored by Meghan after she married his youngest son, Prince Harry, in 2018.
"He [Charles] was very fond of her and in the early days found her charming to be around. Meghan was engaging, polite and was clearly in love with his son, so there were certainly no apparent issues he felt the need to address," Myers penned in his tell-all.
Meghan Markle Had Problems Adjusting to Royal Life
According to the book, Meghan had some trouble adjusting to royal life before departing The Firm in favor of Montecito, Calif.
However, sister-in-law Kate Middleton and Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, tried to ease Meghan into the royal fold, but "their repeated attempts were not responded to."
When Harry, 41, and the As Ever founder decided to leave the Windsor clan, Kate, 44, reportedly didn't care enough to get them to stay, the biography also revealed.
Kate Middleton Had a Feeling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Would Eventually Leave the Royal Family
“Catherine had less interest than her husband [Prince William] in trying to persuade Harry to stay in his current role,” Myers wrote.
"Following Harry and Meghan’s wedding, things were undeniably different. William and Catherine felt the Sussexes had an agenda," he added.
According to the author, the future king and queen believed the couple's "behavior stemmed from something more than being difficult."
Kate and the Suits star's relationship became "toxic," as Meghan "was being bullish, and Kate found her abrasive."
The Princess of Wales "saw the inevitability of the parting of ways, although perhaps not to the extent of what eventually happened," Myers explained in his book. “She believed William and Harry’s fundamental differences as the ‘heir and the spare’ had created the inevitability of Harry wanting more from his role than being a bit-part player."
The novel also discussed how the Duchess of Cambridge always tried to play peacemaker between Harry and William, 43, as the latter was “intensely saddened” by his brother’s decision to leave.
“He and Harry had been drifting apart for years, but now he knew deep down that there would be no turning back,” Myers continued.