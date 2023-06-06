King Charles Urged Queen Elizabeth to Make Final Balcony Appearance
A few months before Queen Elizabeth's death in September 2022, King Charles urged his mother to make her final public appearance despite not feeling well.
"The Queen only decided that she would go to London about three hours before the balcony appearance," a source spilled. "She was not feeling brilliant but the Prince of Wales had called her and told her she really ought to come if she could. He told her there were so many people desperate to see her and he convinced her to come."
Ultimately, the matriarch was "humbled and touched" after seeing the crowd of people come out for her.
As OK! previously reported, more details are coming to light about the Queen's passing.
"For the last years of her life, certainly from when her husband died, the Queen was in a lot of pain," they shared, referring to Prince Philip’s death in April 2021.
"In the final months, of course, it got very much worse; by the time of the Platinum Jubilee, she couldn’t see very much, she couldn’t hear very much, and she was easily confused," the insider explained. "She barely moved from her apartments in Windsor Castle. Appearing on the balcony at Windsor Castle for the Jubilee required a titanic effort."
Royal expert Robert Jobson also gave more intel about how the Queen was able to get up on the balcony in the first even though she was having trouble walking.
"On her insistence, a military-style exercise was put in place so that no one could see she was having to use a wheelchair," he wrote. "In considerable discomfort, Her Majesty was taken by wheelchair to the helicopter pad at Windsor."
"At the palace, she was wheeled right up to the balcony doors, then helped to her feet so that she could stand — with the aid of a walking stick — alongside Charles and Camilla, plus William and his family," Jobson added.
- Prince Harry Shares Queen Elizabeth Wasn't 'Surprised' By His Royal Exit: 'I Think She Was Sad It Got To That Point'
- Queen Elizabeth & King Charles Didn't Have 'A Cozy Relationship' Until Later In Life, Shares Biographer
- Queen Elizabeth Refused To Let Meghan Markle Wear Certain Wedding Tiara On Her Wedding Day As It Had 'Scandal Attached' To It: Report
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"After a firework display, the Queen smiled with delight. It was her last salute to her people," he concluded of the touching moment.
A source spoke with Daily Mail.