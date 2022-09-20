'She Held On As Long As She Could': Queen Elizabeth 'Ultimately Died Of A Broken Heart'

Nicholl also noted that when "the Queen's coffin was lowered down into the royal vault," it "was very, very powerful, very emotional."

"The King [Charles] found that very, very difficult to watch, but actually what viewers don't realize is the Queen had this all worked out because in the same royal vault currently lying is the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin, and they will both be together in this private ceremony, which won't be televised," she shared. "It will only be for immediate family, and it was her wish that he waited for her in the royal vault — she said don't open up my father's vault, which is where they will all end up together because she knew she wouldn't be long after, and she wanted that final journey to be made with her husband by her side."