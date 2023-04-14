King Charles Wanted Meghan Markle To Attend Coronation So They Could 'Heal' Broken Relationship: Source
A missed opportunity.
According to an insider, King Charles felt genuinely "sad" when it was revealed that while Prince Harry will attend his May coronation, Meghan Markle will be staying put in California with their two children.
"Charles was hoping the coronation would be a chance to better connect and maintain healing between them," the source spilled to an outlet, while another insider noted the monarch is still "thrilled" his youngest son will be there for the big day despite their ongoing tiffs.
On the other hand, an additional source claimed most of the royal family could care less about the Duke of Sussex's presence, and they have "no interest" in socializing with him while he's in town. However, it's believed Harry is still close with cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are thought to be particularly grateful that the Suits actress won't be there.
"I think there's bound to be some relief from William and Kate that Meghan won't be attending the coronation simply because less emphasis is going to be on them, who's looking where, who's lip reading, what's going on between them," royal expert Eloise Parker shared in a recent interview.
"There's such a fever of interest in these relationships and the truth is we're never going to see a Real Housewives moment between these women," she explained. "Everything is going to be kept firmly under wraps and I think for Kate, the fact that Meghan isn't attending, helps her keep it that way."
The historic ceremony will go down on Saturday, May 6, and will see Charles officially ascend to the throne. His wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will also be there, and following the shindig, she'll simply be known as Queen Camilla.
The original title was bestowed upon Camilla by Queen Elizabeth II in early 2022, who wrote in a letter to the public, "In the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."
Us Weekly reported on Charles' disappointment over Meghan's absence.