King Charles Wanted Meghan Markle To Attend Coronation So They Could 'Heal' Broken Relationship: Source

"Charles was hoping the coronation would be a chance to better connect and maintain healing between them," the source spilled to an outlet, while another insider noted the monarch is still "thrilled" his youngest son will be there for the big day despite their ongoing tiffs.

On the other hand, an additional source claimed most of the royal family could care less about the Duke of Sussex's presence, and they have "no interest" in socializing with him while he's in town. However, it's believed Harry is still close with cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.