King Charles 'Wants Prince Andrew's House for Camilla' — But Duke of York Refuses to Vacate Property
Prince Andrew was asked to leave the Royal Lodge in 2023, but it sounds like King Charles wants to gift it to Queen Camilla.
The Duke of York and Prince Harry were asked to vacate their royal estates, but Andrew has yet to move out of the mega-mansion.
"Charles kind of takes everything into his own hands and has new rules," Lady Victoria Hervey told GB News. "Just like we're seeing with the Duke of York situation with his house. That is his house. He has a lease on that house. They can't just take it away."
"What does Charles need another house for? He wants his house for Camilla. Now, how does Camilla need another house?" the aristocrat asked. "How many houses do they have? They've got Windsor Castle. Why have a house that the Yorks have lived in for 20 years? Why do they have to keep going?"
Currently, Andrew lives on the property alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
"They have the Queen's corgis, why displace the corgis? And Prince Andrew, who was the favorite son. I just find it really quite disgusting," Lady Hervey added.
OK! previously reported royal experts think Andrew is unable to finance the restoration of the Royal Lodge without his royal salary.
"Andrew’s holding on by his fingertips right now, perhaps hoping that one of his wealthy friends might kick in some funds," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "But it’s highly doubtful that would work."
"King Charles III is becoming increasingly impatient and wants to simultaneously punish his brother, show everyone who’s boss and restore Royal Lodge to its former glory," he added.
In 2022, "Randy Andy" was stripped of his HRH status after being accused of assault and for having ties to convicted s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
"He has never enjoyed a close relationship with his brother King Charles III for numerous reasons," Hilary Fordwich stated. "Not the least of which is their totally different characteristics, but also their age difference and the affection, as well as the attention, their late mother Queen Elizabeth II bestowed upon Andrew."
"But recently, due to the embarrassment, Andrew caused his family, as well as his nation, and the strain upon their late mother," she noted.
Before Andrew moved into the home, the Queen Mother resided at the Royal Lodge.
"Royal Lodge holds treasured memories for the royal family, largely because it was the official Windsor residence of the beloved Queen Mother, who died there in 2002 at the age of 101," Andersen said. "When he moved in two years later, Andrew agreed to spend roughly $10 million out of his own pocket to refurbish it. … The place looks pretty shabby, and that is likely to make King Charles angry."
"Andrew simply doesn’t have the funds to do what needs to be done to the property, and if Charles reduces or cuts off Andrew’s allowance … Andrew simply won’t be able to afford any of the upkeep," Andersen added.
According to reports, the repairs needed for the Royal Lodge are worth almost $40 million.
"Royal Lodge is of tremendous historical importance," Andersen said. "And the king is famously obsessed with preserving Britain’s classic architecture."
"That really can’t be accomplished with Andrew hanging on in there," he stated. "It’s nice that [his daughter] Princess Beatrice is pitching in, but it’s doubtful she can make a huge difference."