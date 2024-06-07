King Charles 'Wants Prince Andrew's House for Camilla' — But Duke of York Refuses to Vacate Property

"Charles kind of takes everything into his own hands and has new rules," Lady Victoria Hervey told GB News. "Just like we're seeing with the Duke of York situation with his house. That is his house. He has a lease on that house. They can't just take it away."

"What does Charles need another house for? He wants his house for Camilla. Now, how does Camilla need another house?" the aristocrat asked. "How many houses do they have? They've got Windsor Castle. Why have a house that the Yorks have lived in for 20 years? Why do they have to keep going?"