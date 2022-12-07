Fans Expressed Concern For Kirstie Alley's Well-Being Prior To Her Untimely Passing In Resurfaced Clip

Weeks before actress Kirstie Alley recently passed at age 71, the Cheers alum sparked social media concern as fans expressed worries for the star's well-being in the comments of an Instagram video promoting her Cameo account.

“Hi it’s me Kirstie and a bunch of you have been asking me to do these greetings and I always do what you ask me to do,” Alley said in the clip, which has since garnered more than 1.1 million views since hitting the social platform on September 8, before being interrupted by her dog barking from off-screen.