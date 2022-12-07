Fans Expressed Concern For Kirstie Alley's Well-Being Prior To Her Untimely Passing In Resurfaced Clip
Weeks before actress Kirstie Alley recently passed at age 71, the Cheers alum sparked social media concern as fans expressed worries for the star's well-being in the comments of an Instagram video promoting her Cameo account.
“Hi it’s me Kirstie and a bunch of you have been asking me to do these greetings and I always do what you ask me to do,” Alley said in the clip, which has since garnered more than 1.1 million views since hitting the social platform on September 8, before being interrupted by her dog barking from off-screen.
“I just had a new baby by the way,” the famous funny woman joked of her pup. “I know I’m a little old for a new kid, but congratulations to me I’d say!”
KELSEY GRAMMER, TED DANSON & MORE HOLLYWOOD STARS PAY TRIBUTE TO KIRSTIE ALLEY AFTER SUDDEN PASSING
“Anyway if you want something funny or you want something sincere — I would really try to be sincere,” she continued, offering to send messages ranging from “hi, I love you” and “Merry Christmas” to “I want a divorce.”
“Whatever you need I’ll deliver,” Alley quipped with a smile. “Peace out!”
While the comments section attached to the video have since been overtaken by kind messages memorializing the late actress, several fans expressed questions surrounding Alley’s state of mind, accusing the TV icon of slurring her words at the time of posting.
JOHN TRAVOLTA GUSHES OVER LATE PAL KIRSTIE ALLEY FOLLOWING HER TRAGIC DEATH: 'ONE OF THE MOST SPECIAL RELATIONSHIPS I'VE EVER HAD'
“Girl, are you OK? Why are you talking like that?” one commenter wrote alongside the post.
“Are these facial expressions a cry for help or…?” penned another.
Months later on Monday, December 5, Alley’s two children, True and Lillie Stevenson, announced that the star had passed away.
"To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," read a message shared to their late mother's Instagram page.
"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” they continued before thanking fans for their “love and prayers.”