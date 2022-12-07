Scientologists Believe Late Kirstie Alley Reached 'Superhuman' Status Before Tragic Death

"OT VIII is the highest you can go on the 'Bridge to Total Freedom,'" Tony Ortega, who writes the long-running Scientology blog The Underground Bunker, told The Post. This level of "auditing," OT VIII (Operating Thetan Level Eight), can only be achieved on Scientology’s private cruise ship, called Freewinds. "It can cost between $1,000,000 to $2,000,000 to go all the way up and it can take you 20 years."

“Scientologists are told that, if they can reach OT VIII, they will be 'cause over matter, energy, space, and time,' which translates to various superhuman abilities, including being impervious to disease,” Ortega explained.