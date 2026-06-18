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Knicks Owner 'Very Proud' to Bring Team to White House, Breaking Yearslong NBA Champions Snub of Trump Administration

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Source: MEGA

New York Knicks owner James Dolan accepted the White House's invitation.

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June 18 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

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Knicks owner and Donald Trump ally James Dolan confirmed the New York team will visit the White House, ending a yearslong pattern of NBA champions skipping visits during the Trump Administration.

"We just did receive an invitation from the White House, which we accepted,” Dolan, 71, said during a Wednesday, June 17, appearance on WFAN sports radio. "We still have to figure out the details, etcetera, but yes, of course."

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James Dolan Is a Long-Time Donald Trump Ally

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Photo of James Dolan famously got married at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in 2018.
Source: MEGA

James Dolan famously got married at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in 2018.

"I've known him for 30 years, and I’m very proud to bring the team to the White House," Dolan continued.

The New York Knicks won their first NBA championship in more than 50 years on June 13, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 to take the series 4 to 1.

The White House separately confirmed the New York Knicks' planned trip to CBS: "We have been in touch with the Knicks and look forward to hosting the team at a date to be determined in the near future."

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NBA Teams Have Long Avoided Donald Trump's White House

Photo of The New York Knicks would make history as the first NBA team to accept an invitation from Donald Trump's White House.
Source: MEGA

The New York Knicks would make history as the first NBA team to accept an invitation from Donald Trump's White House in his second term..

No further details about the format, attendees or timing have been revealed.

The trip would mark the first time NBA champions have accepted a White House invitation during the Trump Administration, an era defined by tension over politics, logistics and the pandemic.

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Donald Trump Attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Photo of Donald Trump was the first U.S. sitting president to attend an NBA finals game.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was the first U.S. sitting president to attend an NBA finals game.

Dolan, who got married at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in 2018, invited the president to watch Game 3 from his luxury suite at Madison Square Garden on June 8.

The appearance marked the first time a sitting U.S. president attended an NBA finals game, reportedly causing hours-long wait times for ticketholders entering the arena.

The POTUS was also accompanied by son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as Cabinet officials, including EPA Administrator and New Yorker Lee Zeldin and former reality star turned Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

NBA Teams Have Avoided Donald Trump's White House

Photo of Donald Trump 'withdrew' his invitation to the Golden State Warriors in 2017.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump 'withdrew' his invitation to the Golden State Warriors in 2017.

NBA teams have historically declined invitations to be honored at the White House since Trump's first term in office.

Trump famously withdrew an invitation to the Golden State Warriors in 2017 after Stephen Curry said he would vote against attending.

"Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” Trump tweeted at the time. "Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore [the] invitation is withdrawn!"

Last year's NBA champion, the Oklahoma City Thunder, reportedly discussed a possible White House visit, but ultimately declined, citing scheduling issues.

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