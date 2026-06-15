Knicks Party Gone Wrong: Family Dog Shot by LAPD Cops in Tragic Moment
June 15 2026, Published 6:14 p.m. ET
A dog was shot and killed by LAPD cops on Saturday, June 13, during a family's party to celebrate the New York Knicks winning their championship.
The incident occurred after 8 p.m. at a condo building in Canoga Park, Los Angeles, when police were called to check on a woman who was heard screeching.
The 2-Year-Old Pup Wore a Knicks Shirt Before He Was Killed
According to ABC7, a 2-year-old golden retriever, Saint Bernard and poodle mix named Jameson was present at the basketball bash.
Just moments before the tragic accident, the fluffy pooch donned an orange and blue Knicks shirt.
Once police arrived at the building, Jameson charged towards them.
Police Were Responding to a 'Screaming Woman' Before They Killed Jameson
Once the dog approached the law enforcement officers, they shot him. The LAPD's report claimed they were responding to a radio call about a “screaming woman” inside one of the apartments.
“Oh my God! Oh my God,” a female individual was heard crying after the shooting, according to cell phone footage. “I cannot believe this is happening. I cannot believe this is happening.”
“We were just so happy. We were just so happy. We were just celebrating the Knicks. We were f------ celebrating the Knicks,” the woman yelled in the video.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Raymon Alvarez, a tenant who lived across the street from the condo complex, told ABC7 he heard loud shrieks when he was outside going for a brisk walk.
“The screaming I heard was like, ‘Ah! Oh my God! Oh my God!’ Like just, pure screaming,” Alvarez said.
“I didn’t think they were gunshots at first because this area is not really known for any sort of gun violence,” he continued, adding he heard gunfire once he arrived back home.
A Memorial Grows in Hallway Where Jameson Was Shot
The dog’s owner’s son told the news outlet off-camera his mother was commemorating the Knicks’ win with family and noted Jameson was energetic and lively, but was not violent.
“He’s such a good dog!” the woman was also heard screaming in the video after the accident.
A memorial has also begun to flourish in hallway where neighbors saw the dog perish. The anonymous neighbor who called the cops stated to ABC7 that while they feel guilty for dialing 911, they sincerely believed someone was in trouble.
The conditions that led up to the incident are currently under review.
The Knicks won Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday evening after facing off against the San Antonio Spurs. It was the first match the Manhattan-based team had emerged victorious after a 53-year drought.