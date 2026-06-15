Knicks Party Gone Wrong: Family Dog Shot by LAPD Cops in Tragic Moment

Article continues below advertisement

A dog was shot and killed by LAPD cops on Saturday, June 13, during a family's party to celebrate the New York Knicks winning their championship. The incident occurred after 8 p.m. at a condo building in Canoga Park, Los Angeles, when police were called to check on a woman who was heard screeching.

Article continues below advertisement

The 2-Year-Old Pup Wore a Knicks Shirt Before He Was Killed

Source: ABC7 Jameson was shot and killed by the LAPD on June 13.

According to ABC7, a 2-year-old golden retriever, Saint Bernard and poodle mix named Jameson was present at the basketball bash. Just moments before the tragic accident, the fluffy pooch donned an orange and blue Knicks shirt. Once police arrived at the building, Jameson charged towards them.

Article continues below advertisement

Police Were Responding to a 'Screaming Woman' Before They Killed Jameson

Source: ABC7 Jameson was fatally shot by LAPD cops while his family was celebrating the Knicks team victory.

Once the dog approached the law enforcement officers, they shot him. The LAPD's report claimed they were responding to a radio call about a “screaming woman” inside one of the apartments. “Oh my God! Oh my God,” a female individual was heard crying after the shooting, according to cell phone footage. “I cannot believe this is happening. I cannot believe this is happening.” “We were just so happy. We were just so happy. We were just celebrating the Knicks. We were f------ celebrating the Knicks,” the woman yelled in the video.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC7 Police responded to a 'screaming woman' before the incident occurred.

Raymon Alvarez, a tenant who lived across the street from the condo complex, told ABC7 he heard loud shrieks when he was outside going for a brisk walk. “The screaming I heard was like, ‘Ah! Oh my God! Oh my God!’ Like just, pure screaming,” Alvarez said. “I didn’t think they were gunshots at first because this area is not really known for any sort of gun violence,” he continued, adding he heard gunfire once he arrived back home.

A Memorial Grows in Hallway Where Jameson Was Shot

Source: ABC7 A memorial started to form in the condo's hallway.