or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Sister Wives
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kody and Robyn Brown Will Not Return for 'Sister Wives' Season 21 After 16 Years on the Show

Robyn Brown Kody Brown
Source: @ROBYN_BROWNS_NEST / INSTAGRAM,MEGA

Robyn Brown and Kody Brown have left 'Sister Wives.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 14 2026, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kody Brown is leaving Sister Wives.

After 16 years, Brown and his remaining wife, Robyn Brown, have exited the TLC series, according to the trailer for Season 21 released on September 14.

"After 16 years of filming Sister Wives, Kody and Robyn will not be returning to the show," the channel noted at the start of the trailer.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Kody Brown
Source: MEGA

Kody Brown had four wives throughout his time on the show.

At one point, Kody had a total of four wives, three of whom have split from the reality star. However, his exes reacted to the shocking announcement in the trailer.

The family has experienced several dramatic moments in recent seasons, as the show featured seemingly endless tension and breakups within the family.

"I don’t know what it means," Christine Brown Woolley, who separated from Kody in 2021, revealed. "I have no idea."

Christine and Kody were together for 25 years before deciding to end their "spiritual marriage." They shared six children.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Was Flabbergasted'

Janelle Brown
Source: @@JANELLEBROWN117 / INSTAGRAM

Janelle Brown split from Kody Brown in 2022.

"I was flabbergasted, really, when I got the news," added Janelle Brown, who split from Kody in 2022.

The couple was together for 30 years and welcomed six children.

"I was actually surprised when I was told that Kody and Robyn weren’t coming back to the show," Meri Brown, who broke up with Kody in 2023, explained in the trailer.

Meri was married to Kody from 1990 to 2014, when they divorced so that Kody could legally marry his current wife, Robyn. Their spiritual romance ended in 2023. They had only one biological child.

MORE ON:
Sister Wives

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Meri Brown,Kody Brown
Source: @THEREALMERIBROWN / INSTAGRAM,MEGA

Meri Brown and Kody Brown legally married in 1990.

Both Meri and Robyn have filed with the church to end their spiritual marriages with Kody amid the estrangement.

All three women seem to have moved on from Kody, with the trio discussing dating and their personal lives in the highly anticipated trailer.

Christine remarried David Woolley in 2023. Janelle recently announced a romance with a man named Pete, who will appear on Season 21. Meri is in a relationship with a man by the name of Rob.

Kody Brown's Apology Tour

Robyn Brown Kody Brown
Source: MEGA,@ROBYN_BROWNS_NEST / INSTAGRAM

Robyn Brown and Kody Brown have been on the series since it premiered in 2010.

The most recent season of the show ended with Kody's "apology tour," during which he apologized to his commune of wives for his behavior.

Other cast members advised him to include his 18 children in his host of apologies after he had become estranged from many of them. Neither he nor his remaining wife has commented on their shocking exit from the reality show.

Both Kody, 57, and Robyn, 47, have been part of the series since it premiered in 2010. Season 21 airs on October 4 on TLC at 10 p.m. EST.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.