Kody and Robyn Brown Will Not Return for 'Sister Wives' Season 21 After 16 Years on the Show
Sept. 14 2026, Published 12:47 p.m. ET
Kody Brown is leaving Sister Wives.
After 16 years, Brown and his remaining wife, Robyn Brown, have exited the TLC series, according to the trailer for Season 21 released on September 14.
"After 16 years of filming Sister Wives, Kody and Robyn will not be returning to the show," the channel noted at the start of the trailer.
At one point, Kody had a total of four wives, three of whom have split from the reality star. However, his exes reacted to the shocking announcement in the trailer.
The family has experienced several dramatic moments in recent seasons, as the show featured seemingly endless tension and breakups within the family.
"I don’t know what it means," Christine Brown Woolley, who separated from Kody in 2021, revealed. "I have no idea."
Christine and Kody were together for 25 years before deciding to end their "spiritual marriage." They shared six children.
'I Was Flabbergasted'
"I was flabbergasted, really, when I got the news," added Janelle Brown, who split from Kody in 2022.
The couple was together for 30 years and welcomed six children.
"I was actually surprised when I was told that Kody and Robyn weren’t coming back to the show," Meri Brown, who broke up with Kody in 2023, explained in the trailer.
Meri was married to Kody from 1990 to 2014, when they divorced so that Kody could legally marry his current wife, Robyn. Their spiritual romance ended in 2023. They had only one biological child.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Both Meri and Robyn have filed with the church to end their spiritual marriages with Kody amid the estrangement.
All three women seem to have moved on from Kody, with the trio discussing dating and their personal lives in the highly anticipated trailer.
Christine remarried David Woolley in 2023. Janelle recently announced a romance with a man named Pete, who will appear on Season 21. Meri is in a relationship with a man by the name of Rob.
Kody Brown's Apology Tour
The most recent season of the show ended with Kody's "apology tour," during which he apologized to his commune of wives for his behavior.
Other cast members advised him to include his 18 children in his host of apologies after he had become estranged from many of them. Neither he nor his remaining wife has commented on their shocking exit from the reality show.
Both Kody, 57, and Robyn, 47, have been part of the series since it premiered in 2010. Season 21 airs on October 4 on TLC at 10 p.m. EST.