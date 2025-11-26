Sister Wives' Leon Brown Slams His 'Liar' Dad Kody in Scathing Rant: 'He Blatantly Blew Me Off'
Nov. 26 2025, Published 9:16 a.m. ET
Things are getting even messier in the Sister Wives world as Leon Brown is calling out their dad, Kody Brown, in a fiery social media post.
Leon, one of Kody’s 18 children, didn’t hold back while responding to comments their father made on a recent episode of the show.
Kody talked with wife Robyn Brown about wanting a therapist to help repair his strained relationships with his older kids.
But Leon — whom he shares with his first wife, Meri Brown — said those claims couldn’t be further from the truth.
"Taking a break from my social media hiatus to say one thing," Leon, born as Mariah Brown, wrote on Instagram Stories.
They continued, "There’s a ridiculous video of my father circulating where he says he reaches out to his children — let me be so f------ clear: i have not heard from that man since my brother killed himself. Kody blatantly blew me off at Garrison's funeral. He is a liar. He is a joke of a father. That’s all.”
Leon’s message referenced their brother Garrison, who died by suicide in 2024.
Meanwhile, in the episode, Kody insisted he’s open to healing things with his children.
"I got to work on on me because I'm angry about what a lot of the kids have said done and believed," he said in a confessional. "But I've also got to have the tools to be able to engage a relationship, putting my feelings aside and inviting them to step into a space where we can communicate safely and lovingly."
After Robyn encouraged him to seek therapy, Kody doubled down on his claim that he’s been the one trying to reconnect.
"I've tried to reach out," he said. "I've reached out to every one of my children, and multiple times. And if they don't have a relationship with me, it's because they're not reciprocating."
Leon isn’t the only Brown sibling who’s spoken out against Kody.
Ysabel Brown — Kody and Christine’s daughter — previously broke down on the show after her dad refused to travel with her for her major back surgery. He claimed he was worried about being exposed to COVID and getting stuck in quarantine away from Robyn and their kids.
"I think his priorities are a little screwed up," Ysabel said.
She later added, "I think I'm a little upset that he can't go because he's always talking about how family comes first ... But when it comes down to it, I need him there, and he's not putting his daughter above the fear that he has of the pandemic."
Their brother Paedon Brown also weighed in on his complicated dynamic with Robyn.
He admitted he had a "weird" relationship with her because he is jealous of the time Kody spends with her children.
He said Kody was “doing things with them that he didn't do with me,” later adding that his father "mainly tried to focus on the younger kids" and that every time a new baby arrived, that child became his “favorite.”