Christine Brown Shuts Down Fiancé David Woolley Split Rumors With PDA-Packed Nashville Trip
Christine Brown and David Woolley are still going strong!
Though the Sister Wives star sparked speculation that she and David were all but over after she was seen looking distraught sans her engagement ring while at a gas station, she has since confirmed the couple is thriving via social media.
Taking to Instagram Wednesday night, June 14, the reality star posted loved-up selfies from her and her fiancé's trip to Nashville. The couple smiled wide in the three photos capturing their excursion.
"Loving Nashville with the love of my life! We’re here for Plexus Convention #plexus @plexusworldwide #loveofmylife #nashville #olerednashville," the engaged mother-of-six gushed in the caption.
Her fans were quick to praise Christine over how happy she looks after ridding Kody Brown from her life.
"I am SO SO happy for you, Christine!!! As a divorcee who left a toxic marriage, this past season of Sister Wives has meant so much to me. It's been so inspirational and heartwarming to watch your journey to happiness. Thank you for sharing it with the world," commented one fan of the TLC series.
A second wrote, "Christine looks decades younger now that she's in love ❤️ for real and not enslaved…," followed by a third who added: "So happy you’re happy!! You deserve this in life! I love seeing your joy!"
Christine's PDA-filled post comes days after she ditched her diamond bling on Friday, June 9, while filling up her tank with gas. Her downcast expression, in addition to her rubbing her eyes and missing her engagement ring, seemed to point at a possible breakup.
However, Christine has denounced the split talk with her public declaration of love for David — who proposed in April after she debuted her new man on Valentine's Day.
The couple is set to say "I Do" sometime this summer after Christine announced her decision to leave Kody in November 2021 following 25 years of marriage.
As for Christine and David's wedding plans, an insider spilled: "They'd love to have a nice outdoor wedding with stunning mountain views in the background."
Though Kody will "definitely not be invited," Christine's former best friend and sister wife Janelle will most likely make the guest list — even though she didn't give her seal of approval on their relationship at first.