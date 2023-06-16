Christine Brown Shuts Down Fiancé David Woolley Split Rumors With PDA-Packed Nashville Trip

Taking to Instagram Wednesday night, June 14, the reality star posted loved-up selfies from her and her fiancé's trip to Nashville. The couple smiled wide in the three photos capturing their excursion.

"Loving Nashville with the love of my life! We’re here for Plexus Convention #plexus @plexusworldwide #loveofmylife #nashville #olerednashville," the engaged mother-of-six gushed in the caption.