Kourtney Kardashian Confesses She's 3 Years Sober After Celebrating Sister Khloé's Popcorn Product Launch

Article continues below advertisement

Cheers! Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating three years of sobriety. The Poosh founder, 46, was commemorating the launch of sister Khloé Kardashian’s newest Khloud protein popcorn flavor and noted the big milestone.

Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She's on a Sobriety Journey

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian released her newest Khloud popcorn flavor on January 16.

Kourtney posted a video to her Instagram Stories on January 16, where she showed off a bag of Khloé's latest truffle white cheddar popcorn. The lifestyle guru was then offered a gin mocktail, and captioned the post: "@Khloudfoods @KhloeKardashian def told them I haven’t drank alcohol in 3 years. Fancy Friday.” “Cheers!” she squealed once she raised the glass.

Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian Is a Mom to Four Kids

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian revealed she's three years sober.

Kourtney — who shares children Mason, 16, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 11, with ex Scott Disick, as well as son Rocky Barker, 2, with husband Travis Barker — is not the only member of the Kardashian clan to be candid about their alcoholism. Scott, 42, has been open about his substance abuse issues in the past, telling the Good American co-founder, 41, on a January 2025 episode of her podcast “Khloé in Wonder Land” how he has been open with Mason about his past. “The truth is, I do explain to Mason how drinking affected me and how badly it put me in certain places, and he knows that,” Scott said. “And he for a while thought I would treat him differently because of that. And I said, ‘I’m not treating you any different because of my mistakes or how I lived.’”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram Scott Disick said he hopes son Mason will look to aunt Kendall Jenner as a role model.

“‘But if I see a problem with alcohol with you, I will take actions,’” he went on. “‘You’re gonna try drinking when you’re gonna try drinking. But if I see a problem that’s hereditary then I’ll jump in. But until then, you’re treated like every other kid.’" Scott added how he hopes Mason will take advice from his aunts Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian and look up to them as he gets older.

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married in 2022.