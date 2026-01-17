or
Article continues below advertisement
Kourtney Kardashian Confesses She's 3 Years Sober After Celebrating Sister Khloé's Popcorn Product Launch

image of Kourtney kardashian
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to celebrate sister Khloé's new product launch and also revealed she's three years sober.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 17 2026, Published 2:17 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Cheers! Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating three years of sobriety.

The Poosh founder, 46, was commemorating the launch of sister Khloé Kardashian’s newest Khloud protein popcorn flavor and noted the big milestone.

Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She's on a Sobriety Journey

image of Kourtney kardashian
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian released her newest Khloud popcorn flavor on January 16.

Kourtney posted a video to her Instagram Stories on January 16, where she showed off a bag of Khloé's latest truffle white cheddar popcorn.

The lifestyle guru was then offered a gin mocktail, and captioned the post: "@Khloudfoods @KhloeKardashian def told them I haven’t drank alcohol in 3 years. Fancy Friday.”

“Cheers!” she squealed once she raised the glass.

Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian Is a Mom to Four Kids

image of Kourtney kardashian
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian revealed she's three years sober.

Kourtney — who shares children Mason, 16, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 11, with ex Scott Disick, as well as son Rocky Barker, 2, with husband Travis Barker — is not the only member of the Kardashian clan to be candid about their alcoholism.

Scott, 42, has been open about his substance abuse issues in the past, telling the Good American co-founder, 41, on a January 2025 episode of her podcast “Khloé in Wonder Land” how he has been open with Mason about his past.

“The truth is, I do explain to Mason how drinking affected me and how badly it put me in certain places, and he knows that,” Scott said. “And he for a while thought I would treat him differently because of that. And I said, ‘I’m not treating you any different because of my mistakes or how I lived.’”

Kourtney Kardashian

Article continues below advertisement

image of Kourtney kardashian and Kendall Jenner
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Scott Disick said he hopes son Mason will look to aunt Kendall Jenner as a role model.

“‘But if I see a problem with alcohol with you, I will take actions,’” he went on. “‘You’re gonna try drinking when you’re gonna try drinking. But if I see a problem that’s hereditary then I’ll jump in. But until then, you’re treated like every other kid.’"

Scott added how he hopes Mason will take advice from his aunts Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian and look up to them as he gets older.

image of Kourtney kardashian and travis barker
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married in 2022.

“I talk to him all the time about it,” the Flip It Like Disick star said. “And I’m just like it could take you down a really bad road, or it could be a really fun road. I feel like Kendall and Kylie are a perfect example of, they’ll go out, they’ll have some drinks…and they are the perfect mix—where Kim didn’t even drink—but Kendall and Kylie they’ll go have a few drinks, they’ll have fun and nothing more.”

The Lemme CEO was in a relationship with Scott from 2006 until 2015, and she later married the Blink-182 drummer in 2022.

