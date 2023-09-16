Kourtney Kardashian 'Didn’t Want to Frighten' Her 3 Kids Amid Terrifying Pregnancy Scare
After Kourtney Kardashian landed in the hospital for having pregnancy complications, she decided she didn't want to alarm her three other kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.
As OK! previously reported, the reality star, 44, who is married to Travis Barker, underwent emergency surgery at the Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center. Prior to getting checked out, the Poosh founder apparently knew something was "off."
“She went to the doctor to check it out, and thankfully she did because it was determined the baby was in distress," the source revealed. “The kids knew Mom was in the hospital but didn’t know the details. Kourtney didn’t want to frighten them.”
It all started when the musician, 47, abruptly left his Blink-182 tour due to a family emergency.
"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis had to return home to the States," the statement read. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."
It wasn't until days later when the pair shared what was really going on.
- Scott Disick 'Keeping His Distance' From Kourtney Kardashian as Exes Are 'Not as Friendly' Anymore
- 'Inappropriate': Scott Disick Slammed for Letting Son Reign Wear T-Shirt Featuring Nearly-Naked Khloé Kardashian
- Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Scare: Reality Star Reveals Doctors Saved Her Baby in Near-Fatal 'Urgent Fetal Surgery'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," Kardashian captioned a photo holding hands with her husband on September 6.
She added, "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍."
Star spoke to the insider.