Kourtney Kardashian Gets Backlash for Touting Privileged Morning Routine: 'She Wants to Feel Relatable But Missed the Mark Completely'
Kourtney Kardashian gave fans some insight into how she kicks off her day, but her Poosh article summarizing her mornings is being met with backlash, as people pointed out that only someone with privilege could manage the same day-to-day.
In the pregnant reality star's piece, she explained that "the foundation of a happy and healthy lifestyle starts with a positive morning routine."
Kardashian revealed she changed her alarm tone to a peaceful song since "the default alarm tone is almost traumatizing and can start my day off on a hectic note."
She then prays in her bathroom, where the windows give her a view of "blue skies," allowing her to "connect with nature."
Next, she sips on a collagen supplement drink, followed by apple tea that she makes with "organic, immune-boosting ingredients like turmeric and ginger."
After dropping her kids off at school, she has a workout, which is led by one of her two trainers: "Amanda Lee and Coach Joe." The mom-of-three reasoned that she needed more than one trainer because it helps her "stay engaged so I don’t get bored."
- Kim Kardashian Celebrates National Sister Day Despite Tension With Khloé and Kourtney
- Scott Disick's Pride and Joy Are His 3 Children With Kourtney Kardashian: Relive the Doting Dad's Cutest Moments With His Kids
- Kim Kardashian Escalates Heated Feud With Kourtney Kardashian by Wearing Dolce & Gabbana Gown to Italy Fashion Show
The bombshell finishes off the a.m. with a post-workout drink made with ingredients like collagen powder, MCT Oil, Hawaiian spirulina and "one frozen stick of E3Live + BrainOn."
People rolled their eyes at her lifestyle, noting the average person doesn't have the time or money to try and mimic it.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They definitely have a target audience and it's not poor [people]," one person wrote on social media, with another commenting, "She wants to feel relatable but she missed the mark completely."
"Omg so out of touch I can't," declared another.
Despite the backlash, a source claimed Kardashian is doing better than ever and is focused only on her pregnancy at the moment.
"She doesn’t have time for drama anymore. She’s telling people she’s starting a new life — and she doesn’t want to share these precious moments with her family, or their show," said the insider.