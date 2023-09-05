The Kardashians Bring Kourtney's Daughter Penelope to Beyoncé Concert After Pregnant Star's Hospitalization: Photos
The Kardashian gang is making sure everyone stays in high spirits after pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's health scare.
On Monday, September 4, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner attended Beyoncé's concert in Los Angeles alongside Kim's daughter North West, 10, and Kourtney's daughter, Penelope Disick, 11.
The ladies were on theme in their silver outfits and posted tons of footage from the show, and even the youngest of the bunch uploaded a TikTok that featured a slew of fun photos of the night.
While Kylie Jenner also attended the event, she and beau Timothée Chalamet appeared to go separately.
The family outing came just a few days after Kourtney — who's pregnant with her and husband Travis Barker's first child together — had to be admitted to the hospital. On Friday, September 1, his band Blink-182 announced they would be rescheduling some of their European shows since the dummer had to fly home for an "urgent family matter."
Following the news, Barker posted photos from a hospital prayer room, but one day later, the couple was spotted exiting the medical facility.
It's unclear what sparked the hospital visit, but an insider confirmed to a news outlet that the Poosh founder is currently back home and "feeling better."
- Future Momager? Relive Kourtney Kardashian's Cutest Moments With Her Kids as Reality Star Awaits Baby No. 4
- Scott Disick's Pride and Joy Are His 3 Children With Kourtney Kardashian: Relive the Doting Dad's Cutest Moments With His Kids
- Kourtney Kardashian and Several Family Members Rock Out at Travis Barker's Concert After Pregnancy Reveal: Photos
As OK! previously reported, the expecting reality star, 44, has been somewhat keeping her distance from the famous brood in order to avoid unneccesary drama.
"She’s tired of her family interfering in her life," a source spilled to a publication. "Her sisters always have to one-up each other, and Kourtney feels she’s outgrown that pettiness."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Kourtney’s focused on her pregnancy," the insider continued. "She doesn’t have time for drama anymore. She’s telling people she’s starting a new life — and she doesn’t want to share these precious moments with her family, or their show."
This will be Kourtney and Travis' first baby together, though in addition to Penelope, she shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign Disick, 8, with ex Scott Disick.
The musician shares daughter Alabama, 17, and son Landon, 19, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also parents former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.