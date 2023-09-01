Travis Barker Leaves Blink-182 Tour for 'Urgent Family Matter' Amid Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy, Posts Photo in Hospital Prayer Room

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis had to return home to the States," the announcement read. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Hours before the official statement, Barker shared multiple photos to his Instagram Story of what seemed to be a prayer room at a hospital, with one image displaying a banner that read, "Together we pray."