Travis Barker Leaves Blink-182 Tour for 'Urgent Family Matter' Amid Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy, Posts Photo in Hospital Prayer Room

kourtney travis pp
Source: Mega
By:

Sep. 1 2023, Published 10:12 a.m. ET

Travis Barker had to depart Blink-182's European tour with no notice.

The band announced via Twitter on Friday, September 1, that the launch of their European leg would be postponed due to the drummer having to fly back to the United States to be with his family amid Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy.

kourtney kardashian family travis barkers concert pregnancy reveal photos
Source: Mega

Travis Barker had to abruptly leave the European leg of the Blink-182 tour.

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis had to return home to the States," the announcement read. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Hours before the official statement, Barker shared multiple photos to his Instagram Story of what seemed to be a prayer room at a hospital, with one image displaying a banner that read, "Together we pray."

kourtney
Source: @TravisBarker/INSTAGRAM

Travis Barker shared multiple snaps from what appeared to be a hospital prayer room.

In June, the married couple announced they were expecting their first child together, which they revealed was a baby boy. The musician, 47, already shares Landon Barker, 19, Alabama Barker, 17, and former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Kardashians star, 44, previously welcomed Mason Disick, 13, Reign Disick, 8, and Penelope Disick, 10, with ex Scott Disick.

As OK! previously reported, Kardashian has been steadfast on keeping herself mentally and physically healthy during her fourth pregnancy, which is why she's keeping her distance from the Kardashian-Jenner family's drama.

MORE ON:
travis barker
kourtney
Source: Mega

Kourtney Kardashian has been solely focused on being mentally and physically healthy during her fourth pregnancy.

Source: OK!

"She doesn’t have time for drama anymore. She’s telling people she’s starting a new life — and she doesn’t want to share these precious moments with her family, or their show," the source spilled to a news outlet earlier this year. "She’s tired of her family interfering in her life. Her sisters always have to one-up each other, and Kourtney feels she’s outgrown that pettiness."

Barker and Kardashian tied the knot nearly three times last year. The pair married once in an unofficial ceremony in Las Vegas, which was followed by a simple courthouse wedding and then a lavish event in Italy with friends and family.

