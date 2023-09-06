Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Scare: Reality Star Reveals Doctors Saved Her Baby in Near-Fatal 'Urgent Fetal Surgery'
Kourtney Kardashian recently shared some devastating news.
On Wednesday, September 6, The Kardashians star revealed that she had undergone a terrifying surgery in order to save her and hubby Travis Barker's baby.
"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she began the heartbreaking message on Instagram.
"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," the mother of Mason, Penelope and Reign added.
"Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing 🙏🏼🤍," the reality TV personality concluded.
In response to the devastating news, friends and fans took to Kourtney's comments section to show love and support for the 44-year-old.
Friend of the family Simon Huck left a note that read, "🥺❤️," while the brunette beauty's brand, Poosh, said, "🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤."
"May this child be born healthy and bring you much happiness 🤍," one user penned, while a second person added, "WE LOVE YOU, KRAVIS BABY 🤍."
The news of the horrible scare came after Travis was reported to have abruptly left the Blink-182's tour in order to return home to his pregnant wife.
The band shared a message on social media that the European leg of the tour would be postponed on Friday, September 1.
"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis had to return home to the States," the statement read. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."
Just hours before the message, the drummer uploaded pictures to his Instagram Story of what appeared to be a hospital prayer room.
"Together we pray," he wrote alongside the image.