Kourtney Kardashian 'Discarded' Her Sisters and Has Become 'Inseparable' With Husband Travis Barker, Claim Sources

Jul. 11 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Kourtney Kardashian is perfectly content with maintaining a small inner circle.

A source recently claimed that the mom-of-four, 45, isolated herself after she married Travis Barker, 48, in 2022, but a separate source explained she just cherishes spending time with her husband.

kourtney kardashian discarded sisters inseparable travis barker claim sources
Source: mega

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romance was confirmed in January 2021.

"Kourtney and Travis are happier than ever. Since welcoming Rocky, it’s become even more evident that they were meant for each other," the insider spilled to a news outlet, referring to the son she gave birth to in November. "They are just as in love as they were when they first got together."

kourtney kardashian discarded sisters inseparable travis barker claim sources
Source: mega

An insider claimed the Poosh founder 'discarded' her friends and sisters after she started dating the drummer.

"They are completely inseparable, by choice, and love to travel, plan fun activities and events together, spend time at home, and shop for their house and baby," the insider continued. "They make sure to carve out time for each other as a couple and know that it’s needed and respected."

The reports about Kardashian no longer seeing her friends popped up this week, as a source claimed she "started discarding everyone in her life when Travis came into the picture."

Things have allegedly become "progressively worse to the point where she doesn’t seem to care about associating with anyone from her old life," they added.

kourtney kardashian discarded sisters inseparable travis barker claim sources
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Kourtney allegedly 'barely talks' to Kim and Khloé.

Kourtney Kardashian
The insider dished that the Poosh founder "barely talks" to sisters Kim, 43, and Khloé Kardashian, 40, unless they're filming their family's reality series.

"She has pushed them away and deals with them as if they are her coworkers," the source shared. "Things are very fake and forced when filming the show."

In addition, Kourtney reportedly "barely even responds to texts or calls" from the siblings' mutual friends.

"Kourtney and those girls were like sisters their whole life," the source insisted. "The girls are all still close with various members of the Kardashian family including Malika Haqq, who is Khloe’s best friend."

kourtney kardashian discarded sisters inseparable travis barker claim sources
Source: mega

The sisters' arguments have been shown on 'The Kardashians.'

While many of Kourtney's "old" pals are still on good terms with her ex and baby daddy Scott Disick, 41, "none" of them are "really friends with Travis and have had hardly any contact with Kourtney since she got together with him," the source revealed.

As OK! reported, one of Kourtney and Kim's biggest fights played out on The Kardashians, as the SKIMS designer told her older sister that multiple people have noticed a change in her since she got with the Blink-182 drummer.

In the scene, Kourtney called Kim "a witch" before telling her, "I hate you."

Entertainment Tonight reported on Kourtney and Travis' happiness while Daily Mail spoke to the source about Kourtney allegedly ditching her old friends.

