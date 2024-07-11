Kourtney Kardashian 'Discarded' Her Sisters and Has Become 'Inseparable' With Husband Travis Barker, Claim Sources
Kourtney Kardashian is perfectly content with maintaining a small inner circle.
A source recently claimed that the mom-of-four, 45, isolated herself after she married Travis Barker, 48, in 2022, but a separate source explained she just cherishes spending time with her husband.
"Kourtney and Travis are happier than ever. Since welcoming Rocky, it’s become even more evident that they were meant for each other," the insider spilled to a news outlet, referring to the son she gave birth to in November. "They are just as in love as they were when they first got together."
"They are completely inseparable, by choice, and love to travel, plan fun activities and events together, spend time at home, and shop for their house and baby," the insider continued. "They make sure to carve out time for each other as a couple and know that it’s needed and respected."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The reports about Kardashian no longer seeing her friends popped up this week, as a source claimed she "started discarding everyone in her life when Travis came into the picture."
Things have allegedly become "progressively worse to the point where she doesn’t seem to care about associating with anyone from her old life," they added.
- Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Became 'So Close' as 'Workout Buddies' Before Things Turned Romantic, Shares Drummer
- Throwing Shade? Alabama Barker Calls Dad Travis and Kourtney Kardashian 'My Favorite People' After Mom Shanna Moakler Dissed the Couple
- 'So Disrespectful': Kourtney Kardashian Slammed for Snubbing Scott Disick in Father's Day Post to Travis Barker
The insider dished that the Poosh founder "barely talks" to sisters Kim, 43, and Khloé Kardashian, 40, unless they're filming their family's reality series.
"She has pushed them away and deals with them as if they are her coworkers," the source shared. "Things are very fake and forced when filming the show."
In addition, Kourtney reportedly "barely even responds to texts or calls" from the siblings' mutual friends.
"Kourtney and those girls were like sisters their whole life," the source insisted. "The girls are all still close with various members of the Kardashian family including Malika Haqq, who is Khloe’s best friend."
While many of Kourtney's "old" pals are still on good terms with her ex and baby daddy Scott Disick, 41, "none" of them are "really friends with Travis and have had hardly any contact with Kourtney since she got together with him," the source revealed.
As OK! reported, one of Kourtney and Kim's biggest fights played out on The Kardashians, as the SKIMS designer told her older sister that multiple people have noticed a change in her since she got with the Blink-182 drummer.
In the scene, Kourtney called Kim "a witch" before telling her, "I hate you."
Entertainment Tonight reported on Kourtney and Travis' happiness while Daily Mail spoke to the source about Kourtney allegedly ditching her old friends.