Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Became 'So Close' as 'Workout Buddies' Before Things Turned Romantic, Shares Drummer
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got each other's hearts racing before they ever went on a date!
The drummer gushed over their love for fitness while speaking to a reporter, noting that they often exercised together prior to taking their friendship to the next level.
"It's one of the main reasons we were so close," noted the Blink-182 musician. "We would always work out together and run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship — we were workout buddies forever. It was what started it all."
Though the pair both have busy schedules and several children between them, they "carve out a half hour or an hour every day" to get in some movement.
Since the two are "really into wellness," they also enjoy being in the kitchen together.
"I stole her shake from her, and I've just made that evolve a little bit and I made my own," he said of using her avocado shake recipe.
"I introduced her to matcha back in the day. She's introduced me to particular foods," Barker, 48, noted. "It's amazing to be with someone that has the same love for wellness."
The stars, who were also neighbors, began dating in late 2020 and tied the knot in 2022.
In November 2023, the reality star, 45, gave birth to their first child together, son Rocky.
Kardashian candidly shared her fertility journey with fans, revealing that after a year of trying — and going through five failed IVF cycles and three retrievals — they stopped the process.
It was then that her "body relaxed," and she became pregnant with her fourth child overall, as she shares three kids with ex Scott Disick, 41.
In the last trimester of the pregnancy, the Poosh founder had to undergo fetal surgery, as an ultrasound revealed the baby had fluid in its lungs. Thankfully, the procedure went smoothly, though she had to be on bed rest for the rest of the pregnancy.
"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock," the mom-of-four shared on Instagram at the time. "And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."
"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she continued. "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."
