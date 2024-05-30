Kourtney Kardashian Reveals 'The Kardashians' Scene She Didn't Want to Air
Kourtney Kardashian gave some behind-the-scenes scoop on filming The Kardashians during the latest episode of the Hulu series.
In a confessional scene, the reality star admitted that she wishes her and Kim Kardashian's feud on Season 4 never made it to air, as she was worried viewers would "think that we hate each other."
In that episode, the SKIMS founder, 43, told her older sibling that she seemed so detached lately that their friends made a group text chat named "Not Kourtney" so they could talk about her. The two continued to argue, with Kourtney calling Kim "a witch," but the former has revealed she didn't realize their call was being recorded.
"I just had a feeling that it was filmed after the fact and [Kim] was like, ‘Yeah,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re not using it,’ but then it was too good not to use," Kourtney explained.
"We’re sisters. I think people forget. They always say like, 'How are they gonna get through it?' and they pick sides. Everyone gets really riled up. I’m sure people have crazy fights with their siblings," she noted. "Maybe ours is more extreme. I really don’t know."
Kim agreed with the Poosh founder, noting their spats aren't as serious as they may seem to fans.
"I think there’s this huge misconception that Kourtney and I hate each other. We really don’t," she insisted. "No matter how crazy things are, no matter what’s going on, if she needs something, I’m there. If I need something, she’s there. We’ll always be that way, no matter what we’re going through."
On the Season 5 premiere of the family's show, Kim also brushed off the drama with former stepparent Caitlyn Jenner, who shaded the family when she participated in the House of Kardashian docuseries.
Though the retired Olympic athlete, 74, called the mom-of-four "calculated" for how she rose to fame, Kim responded, "It honestly doesn’t [bother me].
"I had such a great stepdad who raised me,” she explained. “So none of those things that are said, even if twisted or whatever, are gonna make me think differently of the life I’ve had.”
On the other hand, Khloé Kardashian, 39, was a bit put off by the I Am Cait star's words.
“I do find it strange that she would agree to do a documentary I would imagine isn’t trying to paint us in the most beautiful light. I just know she wouldn’t like that about her," the Good American designer said. "This was my dad for 24 years. It hurts me, too."