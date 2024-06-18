'So Disrespectful': Kourtney Kardashian Slammed for Snubbing Scott Disick in Father's Day Post to Travis Barker

"Happy Father’s Day @travisbarker !! Beyond grateful for the Dad that you are to our baby boy, and all of our kids," the mom-of-four, 45, gushed in the caption. "You keep us safe and protected and take care of us. Having a family with you is heaven. Happy to celebrate you!"

All of the photos in the upload featured the Blink 182 drummer, 48, with their 7-month-old son, Rocky, though her and Disick's son Reign, 9, was in one of the snaps.