'So Disrespectful': Kourtney Kardashian Slammed for Snubbing Scott Disick in Father's Day Post to Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian ruffled feathers when she made an Instagram tribute to husband Travis Barker on Father's Day, as she failed to include his kids or her ex Scott Disick — whom she shares three children with — in the post.
"Happy Father’s Day @travisbarker !! Beyond grateful for the Dad that you are to our baby boy, and all of our kids," the mom-of-four, 45, gushed in the caption. "You keep us safe and protected and take care of us. Having a family with you is heaven. Happy to celebrate you!"
All of the photos in the upload featured the Blink 182 drummer, 48, with their 7-month-old son, Rocky, though her and Disick's son Reign, 9, was in one of the snaps.
However, her failure to mention Disick, 41, or Barker's children with ex Shanna Moakler, 49, didn't sit right with some fans.
"I actually find this so disrespectful that you haven’t included your other kids with Scott," one person commented. "He is the father of your 3 other children in case you had forgotten about him and them."
"Don’t forget the man that made you a mom," another individual wrote, referring to the Talentless founder.
The rocker ignored the negativity and responded to her post by writing, "Our life is heaven, I love you 🖤🙏🏼."
Kardashian and Barker got married in 2022 and welcomed their first child together this past November, but an insider claimed she's still "cordial" with Disick when it comes to co-parenting Reign, Mason, 14, and Penelope, 11.
- Scott Disick Celebrates Son Mason, 14, Graduating From Middle School With New Photo: 'Congratulations to My Best Friend in the World'
- Kourtney Kardashian Reveals 'The Kardashians' Scene She Didn't Want to Air
- Kourtney Kardashian Underwent '5 Failed IVF Cycles and 3 Retrievals' Before Getting Pregnant With Son Rocky
"She is focused on her own life and just wants their kids to feel happy and loved," the source shared with a news outlet.
"Kourtney is not concerning herself too much with the details of her ex's life, though, as she is focused solely on her four children and her marriage with Travis — which she is intent on prioritizing," they continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Kourtney has been feeling great. She is happier than she has been in a long time. She is thrilled that she expanded her family with Travis and it's been a bright new chapter for everyone," the insider said. "Kourtney and Travis' kids have been embracing Rocky and are involved as older siblings."
On the other hand, Moakler and her ex-husband aren't on the best terms, as she claimed it was impossible to "compete" with him as a co-parent due to his fame and money.
"I think it really comes from like when you’re dealing with, like a narcissist or you’re dealing with a controlling personality," the model admitted.