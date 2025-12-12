'Toxic' Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Leaving Sister Kim's Graduation Party Early and 'Mom-Shaming' Khloé: 'It's Not About You!'
Dec. 12 2025, Published 6:17 p.m. ET
Kourtney Kardashian stands by her priorities — and Kim Kardashian doesn't seem to be one of them.
During the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney ditched her sister's surprise party early to get home and b------feed her son Rocky.
Kim had just graduated from her Law Office Study Program, and instead of staying through the entire event, the 46-year-old opted out after just one hour.
"Since I’m on a b-----feeding schedule, I have a maximum time that I will leave the baby, and that’s four hours," she explained.
When Kourtney saw the seating arrangements, she didn't care to stay for the festivities.
"Initially, they had me sitting next to Kim. I get there, and Khloé’s next to Kim, and I’m at the end of the table next to our attorney. No offense to our attorney, but I don’t know our attorney. I’ve only met her once," she said.
The mom-of-four was supposed to arrive at the party early but changed her plans.
"I was getting nails done, b-----feeding, getting my hair done, getting glam, trying to get dressed," she recalled.
Kourtney continued, "It took me an hour and a half to drive to Kim’s graduation. Stayed there for an hour, and then an hour to drive home. That’s a lot for me, for my day, to be away from my baby that I’m b-----feeding."
Khloé Kardashian Accuses Kourtney of 'Mom-Shaming'
Khloé, 41, was not pleased with her older sister's actions and claimed Rocky would be fine at home for a little longer. She pointed out that her own child Tatum was two-and-a-half, prompting Kourtney to clap back, "So you should get your a-- home, shouldn't you?"
"I don’t need to!" the Good American co-founder exclaimed, then elaborated on her disapproval in a confessional. "Why are we mom-shaming? I’m with my kids all the time. I just wanna sit here and enjoy a little cake."
Kim Kardashian Thinks Kourtney Is 'Judgmental'
Kim, 45, weighed in during her own confessional, calling Kourtney "very judgmental."
"All of us prioritize our kids. To judge when you’re not even around to see is why we have such an issue with it," she said.
Social Media Users Roast Kourtney Kardashian
Social media users also dragged the Poosh founder.
"How self-important can you be? An afternoon celebrating a massive accomplishment in her sister’s law journey… GRADUATING!" one Reddit user fumed. "And Kourtney couldn’t be more egotistical. IT’S NOT ABOUT YOU! Talked about herself the entire time. Made the seating chart about herself. Once again talked about her “baby” toddler, like she’s the first person to give birth. Seemed entirely bothered by the whole experience. Didn’t have one nice thing to say about her sister or her sister’s work. Kourtney is so toxic, it’s wild."
Another person commented, "The way she’s acting out screams to me that there’s BIG problems behind closed doors and she’s probably in denial."