Kim Kardashian Escalates Heated Feud With Kourtney Kardashian by Wearing Dolce & Gabbana Gown to Italy Fashion Show
Kim Kardashian sure knows how to stir the pot!
On the current season of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian expressed her frustration that sister Kim was doing a collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, the fashion house that designed all of the Poosh founder's wedding looks.
Now, Kim has added fuel to the fire by wearing a gorgeous purple gown by the designer to attend a fashion show in Italy, the same country where Kourtney tied the knot with Travis Barker last year.
Though the makeup mogul, 42, didn't address the drama in her Sunday, July 9 Instagram post — simply captioning her photos, "DOLCE & GABBANA ALTA MODA in Puglia 🇮🇹" — plenty of fans poked fun at the situation via the comments section.
"Omg ur living Kourtney’s la dolce vita 😂😂," one person wrote, while another quipped, "Hope you asked for permission 😂😂."
"Kourtney is screaming," declared a third fan, with a fourth commenting, "Yes Kimmy 😍 Kourtney please go away."
Kourtney discussed her ill will towards her younger sibling on the show, explaining she felt that Kim was using D&G as a "business opportunity."
"There is just so much and it takes precedence over hurting your sister. It is legit copying my wedding," the pregnant reality star, 44, insisted.
Kim hit back by noting that she purposely avoided recreating any of the looks Kourtney wore for nuptials, noting that if anything, Kourtney was the one who copied her.
"I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy. Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney's wedding? Andrea Bocelli," the SKIMS founder said of her ceremony with Kanye West. "You stole my f****** wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I'm copying her 'Dolce Vita' lifestyle? OK."
Funny enough, Bocelli caught wind of the feud and addressed the women via social media.
"Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash, I'm so flattered that you both love my voice and I'll always be happy to sing for you. But know that there's a younger and far more helpful artist @matteobocelli who your mother @krisjenner also knows very well..." he shared. "See you soon in Tuscany! Andrea."