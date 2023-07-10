Kim Kardashian Escalates Heated Feud With Kourtney Kardashian by Wearing Dolce & Gabbana Gown to Italy Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian sure knows how to stir the pot!

On the current season of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian expressed her frustration that sister Kim was doing a collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, the fashion house that designed all of the Poosh founder's wedding looks.

Now, Kim has added fuel to the fire by wearing a gorgeous purple gown by the designer to attend a fashion show in Italy, the same country where Kourtney tied the knot with Travis Barker last year.