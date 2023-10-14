OK Magazine
Is Kourtney Kardashian Quitting 'The Kardashians'? Reality Star Is 'Tired of the Drama and Fighting' With Sister Kim

Source: mega
By:

Oct. 14 2023, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian's heated feud on The Kardashians is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the sisters' tension.

According to an insider, "Kourtney’s tired of the drama and fighting with Kim" — so much so, she may walk away from the cameras for good.

Source: mega

Kourtney Kardashian would rather focus on her and Travis Barker's baby than film the TV show.

"She’s made her position clear: She wants to quit the show after the baby comes," the source told the magazine of the Poosh founder, 44, who's expecting a child with husband Travis Barker, 47.

"Her heart’s not in it anymore," the source admitted of how Kourtney is feeling.

Source: mega

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian have been at odds since last year.

The siblings' feud began after the mom-of-three — who shares her older kids with ex Scott Disick — accused the star of being greedy by taking a business opportunity and working with Dolce and Gabbana, the brand Kourtney enlisted for her wedding weekend attire.

Their arguments played out over Season 3 of the series, and in the premiere for Season 4, the ladies said it was hard to watch back.

Source: mega

The sisters' feud is playing out on 'The Kardashians.'

Nonetheless, it didn't prompt a reconciliation, as in one recent episode, Kourtney told the SKIMS designer, "You’re talking about the bull---- details because it’s all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about. You can not stand someone else being the center of attention."

The budding lawyer accused the pregnant star of becoming "a different person" over the past year or so, claiming many of their friends noticed a change as well.

The American Horror Story actress then made a low blow and told her older sister, "Your kids have even come to me with problems that they have and how you are, so…"

Source: mega

An insider said the rest of the family is upset over the tension.

"Is that helpful? You’re adding it into a fight to have a side; it’s you and my friends, and my kids, and everyone against me," she spat back. "It’s just like you’re a f------ witch and I f------ hate you."

Meanwhile, younger sister Khloé, 39, is stuck in the middle.

"Khloé is tired of the whole thing and doesn’t know how long she can play peacemaker," a separate insider noted.

Kris Jenner, 67, "hates seeing the family being torn apart, but she realizes the show needs drama like this to help promote it."

As OK! reported, Kourtney would be content if she was able to film her own reality series with Travis, especially since they would have control over storylines and editing.

“She’s very protective of her relationship with Travis,” the first insider stated. "She resents the expectation that they should have details of their life splashed on TV without consulting her first.”

This wouldn't be the first time Kourt stepped back from her brood's show, as she left Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2020.

"I have been filming the show nonstop for 13 years, 19 seasons and six spin-off seasons. I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was," she explained at the time. "I am grateful for the incredible memories and life the show has given me and my family."

Star reported on Kourtney possibly quitting Hulu's The Kardashians.

