Kourtney Kardashian Slams Rumors She's Expecting Baby No. 4: 'Are We Still Asking Women If They're Pregnant?'
Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at incessant internet trolls who won't quit speculating that she has a bun in the oven.
In a since-deleted Instagram post, the 43-year-old shut down rumors that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which would be her first with her husband, Travis Barker — and shed some light on her difficult IVF journey that she stopped last year.
"The after affects [sic] of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much)," Kardashian — who wore a cropped, two-piece yellow ensemble — replied to a fan in the comments section of the post.
"Also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant? 💛," the Poosh founder added, seemingly sick of the nonstop digs at her body from social media users.
The upload intended to promote Kardashian's new Lemme campaign, which introduced the supplement company's newest line of vitamins for your lady parts. However, fans were more interested in whether there will be a Kardashian-Barker baby in the near future.
This isn't the first time the brunette bombshell's 214 million Instagram followers have speculated Kardashian was pregnant.
On September 18, 2022, the mother-of-three — who shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick — shared a series of snaps with her hand on her belly, causing fans to quickly freak out about a potentially subtle baby announcement.
"Stop because I thought she was holding a baby bump," one user confessed, while another expressed their wishes that she and Barker, 47, would "have a baby together."
Unfortunately, at least for now, their doesn't appear to be a pregnancy in Kardashian's near future, as she announced at the beginning of September 2022 that she was no longer undergoing IVF, as OK! previously reported.
"We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married," the reality star revealed.
Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in May 2022. The Blink-182 drummer shares his son, Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 47.