Khloé Kardashian Initially Gave Her Son Her Last Name After Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal

After Tristan Thompson's latest public betrayal, Khloé Kardashian decided to give their second child together her last name instead of his — though she later had a change of heart.

According to sources, the former couple's son, Tatum Thompson, who was born at the end of last summer, was initially legally a Kardashian. He also reportedly was not given the name Tatum at first, but it remains unclear what the first name was that Kardashian chose for her newborn.