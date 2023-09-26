Scott Disick Debuts Son Reign's Buzzcut, Fans Gush Over Their Resemblance: Photo
Father-son bonding! Scott Disick and his youngest tot, Reign Disick, recently got in some one-on-one time, as the reality star took the 8-year-old out to eat.
On the night of Monday, September 25, the Talentless founder uploaded a photo of his mini-me sipping a drink while sitting on a barstool at a restaurant.
"California dreamin'," the dad-of-three, 40, captioned the pic, in which Reign donned a matching patterned sweater and sweatpants. The elementary school student also showed off his fresh new buzzcut, as earlier this month, he had longer highlighted locks that went past his ears.
Fans were feeling the fresh cut, with one person writing, "I like his hair shaved," and another noting, "The cutest kid. He looks so grow up now."
Others noticed that Reign was looking more like Scott every day. "So handsome like his dad," commented one supporter, while another wrote, "He’s a cutie. Looks like a mini you Scott."
"He’s mini Scott!!!☺️," agreed a third fan.
Scott also shares son Mason, 13, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Kourtney Kardashian.
As OK! reported, the pair's co-parenting relationship is amicable, though they grew apart a bit after the pregnant mom-of-three, 44, wed Travis Barker.
"Scott has been very low-key lately and focusing on himself and his kids. He's been spending more time in Miami and doing his own thing," a source said to a news outlet earlier this year.
"Scott tries to be as supportive of Kourtney as possible, but also knows that it's best to keep his distance, especially during a stressful time with her recent surgery," the source added, referring to Kourtney having to undergo emergency fetal surgery. "Scott and Kourtney are not as friendly as they used to be, so he tries to be respectful and give her space, while also being there for her and the family."
While another source said the New York native was "trying to be happy" for his ex's baby news, "he feels bad about the situation too."
"He always knew Kourtney would get pregnant and move forward with her life with Travis, but he just didn’t know it would feel like this when it finally did," the source said. "His friends can tell he is hurt."
The co-parents dated on and off for nine years before splitting permanently in 2015.
Despite Scott and Kourtney no longer spending much time together, matriarch Kris Jenner debunked rumors that the Flip It Like Disick lead was ousted from the family.
"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family," she declared on a social media post. "He’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true!"