Kourtney Kardashian Shows Makeup Free Face While Undergoing Drastic Facial Procedure: Photo
Kourtney Kardashian let fans see her natural face when she gave them a glimpse of an intense facial procedure she decided to have done.
Alongside the photo, which was posted on her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 19, the reality star, 43, wrote, "So swollen. Also I really pulled a muscle in my neck. Needling with no numbing puts me to sleep."
The brunette beauty, who visited Artisan of Skin Medical Spa in Beverly Hills, Calif., to get the treatment, looked like she was glowing as the doctor put a needle into her forehead.
Before the Hulu lead went to get some R&R, she had a romantic weekend with her husband, Travis Barker, whom she married three times in 2022.
"snowed in with my Valentine," she captioned some photos of her getaway, which included her and the Blink-182 rocker having a cute dinner by the fire.
"Friends yesterday, lovers today, soulmates forever ❤️🔥," Barker replied back.
Of course, people enjoyed the loved-up snaps. Simon Huck wrote, "Ok so this is paradise ❤️," while another said, "Goals ❤️ 🙌🏾."
The two have been vocal about wanting to try to expand their family, but the mom-of-three — she shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick — revealed the whole ordeal took a toll on her.
“If you even look anything up online about things you can do to help get pregnant … it says on there, like, ‘If you’re over 40’ — or it might even say something younger — it says, ‘Go right away,'" she shared on Dear Media's “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in October 2022.
"So I felt a little bit pushed," she admitted.
Kardashian previously dished that she and Barker had to put their plans on hold for a little while. "We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married," she said in September 2022, adding that she was going to embark on a Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse.
"You may have seen it on our show. It's all these things you can't do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You've gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days," she noted of the wellness journey. "It's to reset your body. You do all of that — and it's cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours. Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it's fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby."